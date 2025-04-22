'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

22 April 2025, 08:48

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.
Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year. Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier

By Alice Padgett

An NHS pathologist, advertising herself as a 'sultry Spanish enchantress' took an Only Fans picture in a hospital morgue waiting room.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amelie Warnier, 44, from Witham, Essex, admitted taking the image in a hospital during the pandemic.

"You only have one life", she told The Sun.

Hospital bosses have now launched an investigation after Amelie, mum-of-two, posted the 'brazen' picture.

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

Her colleagues quickly noticed and told Broomfield Hospital bosses in Chelmsford.

Read More: Moment angry shopper smashes megaphone of vegan activists berating customers for buying Easter lamb

Read More: Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.
Amelie Warnier, 44, from Witham, Essex. Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier
"You only live once," she said.
"You only live once," she said. Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier

"None of her colleagues could believe this when they saw it," a source told The Sun.

“Their eyes were popping out.

“It’s so brazen to strip off your scrubs and pose in the morgue.”

Amelie said: “I only took that picture when I first opened the account."

"Someone pushed me to do it and I said f*** it, why not," she continued.

"You only live once."

Amelie Warnier, 44, from Witham, Essex.
Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year. Picture: Amelie Warnier Instagram

A manager called the Only Stars model in February to discuss "something recorded in the hospital", she said.

The mum was previously warned about TikTok clips she posted of her working out in the hospital.

She said: "They’ve opened an investigation, apparently they’ve employed a contractor to investigate me."

Amelie added: "If you’re a professional in your job it doesn’t matter what you’re doing after work."

Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, where the Only Fans model works.
Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, where the Only Fans model works. Picture: Alamy

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which Broomfield Hospital is a part of, said it was acting in line with its HR policies.

The Trust told the newspaper there are "strict codes of practice" for its mortuaries.

NHS England's social media guidance tells health care staff they must act within "standards expected of healthcare professionals" on their personal online profiles.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences.

Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

London, UK, 25th August 2024, The crowds filled the streets of Notting Hill for the annual carnival in London.

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

Lineker was grilled about the furore in March 2023 over his tweet comparing the then British government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’
Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group, onboard HMS Prince of Wales docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, as they prepare the carrier

UK aircraft carrier to set off on eight-month Pacific voyage to send 'powerful message' amid China tensions
GMB union members on the picket line outside Shieldhall Waste Water Treatment works in Govan, Glasgow

Scottish Water staff strike over pay dispute

People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine.

'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim

World News

See more World News

The Vatican reports Pope Francis' final testament in full

Pope Francis requests 'simple' funeral - as Pontiff's final testament released in full

1 hour ago

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released

Pope's funeral to take place on Saturday as Vatican releases new photos of his coffin

2 hours ago

The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis

Cardinals to gather in the Vatican for first time since Pope Francis' death - as the world mourns

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News