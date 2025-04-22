'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier

By Alice Padgett

An NHS pathologist, advertising herself as a 'sultry Spanish enchantress' took an Only Fans picture in a hospital morgue waiting room.

Amelie Warnier, 44, from Witham, Essex, admitted taking the image in a hospital during the pandemic.

"You only have one life", she told The Sun.

Hospital bosses have now launched an investigation after Amelie, mum-of-two, posted the 'brazen' picture.

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

Her colleagues quickly noticed and told Broomfield Hospital bosses in Chelmsford.

Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier

Picture: Instagram Amelie Warnier

"None of her colleagues could believe this when they saw it," a source told The Sun.

“Their eyes were popping out.

“It’s so brazen to strip off your scrubs and pose in the morgue.”

Amelie said: “I only took that picture when I first opened the account."

"Someone pushed me to do it and I said f*** it, why not," she continued.

"You only live once."

Picture: Amelie Warnier Instagram

A manager called the Only Stars model in February to discuss "something recorded in the hospital", she said.

The mum was previously warned about TikTok clips she posted of her working out in the hospital.

She said: "They’ve opened an investigation, apparently they’ve employed a contractor to investigate me."

Amelie added: "If you’re a professional in your job it doesn’t matter what you’re doing after work."

Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex, where the Only Fans model works. Picture: Alamy

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which Broomfield Hospital is a part of, said it was acting in line with its HR policies.

The Trust told the newspaper there are "strict codes of practice" for its mortuaries.

NHS England's social media guidance tells health care staff they must act within "standards expected of healthcare professionals" on their personal online profiles.