'No reason to suspect equipment failure' in mysterious case of 'veteran' skydiver who fell 10,000ft to death, inquest told

22 May 2025, 12:48 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 12:50

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

An inquest was told that there was "no reason to suspect equipment failure" in the 'veteran' skydiver's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marketing manager Jade Damarell, 32, died instantly after hitting the ground at Wrefords' Farm in Shotton, County Durham during a jump with Sky-High Sky diving.

She was allegedly an experienced parachuter with more than 400 dives under her belt.

At a brief inquest opening hearing in Crook - coroner's officer Alexis Blighe told the court that Ms Damarell was born in Kowloon, Hong Kong, and lived in Caerphilly, Wales.

Ms Blighe said: “I understand the circumstances to be that Ms Damarell was involved in a parachute incident on April 27.”

A port-mortem examination at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, found she had died as a result of "blunt trauma".

Ms Blighe said there was "no reason at all" to suspect "equipment failure".

The full inquest is adjourned until 21 August.

Sky-High Skydiving has said all indications around the "tragic" incident were that it had been "a deliberate act taken to end her own life".

However, locals have appeared to suggest she also left a suicide note behind.

Nigel Wreford, 56, who works on farm nearby, said: “I’ve been told by quite a few people that she knew what she was doing — she had apparently left a suicide note.”

Read more: Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

Read more: Woman dies in skydiving incident after 'parachute malfunction' in County Durham

The veteran skydiver, Jade Daramell, 'left a suicide note'.
The veteran skydiver, Jade Daramell, 'left a suicide note'. Picture: Social media

Another skydiver who did the jump with Ms Damarell arrived at Mr Wreford’s house Sky-High Skydiving near Peterlee, Co Durham.

Mr Wreford said: “My wife was here when it happened and spoke to a parachutist who was coming out of the field.

"You can’t imagine how traumatic it must have been.

"She said he was in a hell of a state. He was very incoherent. It’s horrible. I can’t stop thinking about the girl and her family.”

A friend of Ms Damarell appeared to back this up.

She said: "This wasn’t an accident. We believe she intended to take her life, sadly. She chose not to open her parachute and she landed on her back.”

Another friend claimed she left home and had been staying in accommodation used by skydivers in the village for months, according to MailOnline, living there with a man thought to be her "boyfriend"

"She had been staying in the digs since the end of last year. There are bunk beds for skydivers who come from all over the country to parachute. Jade rented a double room and told us she was staying with her boyfriend. No one is living there now," a source told the outlet.

At the time, a Durham Constabulary spokesperson confirmed: "A woman sadly died following a skydiving incident near Peterlee.

"Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday.

"Sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passport Control at Gatwick Airport Near London england UK Britain

Net migration to UK down by half to 431,000 in 2024 compared with year before

'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony

'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony
Chelsea will take on Betis to become the first side to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles

When is the Conference League final?

Tottenham will hold a parade through north London tomorrow night

Tottenham to celebrate Europa League win with Friday parade through north London

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with drugs in system
A young fan might not have known the reality of the 17 year wait but is keen to join in with the fun

In Photos: Spurs fans storm the pitch after Europa League triumph screening

World News

See more World News

The man can be heard shouting "free Palestine" as he is led away

Suspected gunman screams ‘Free Palestine’ after young Israeli diplomat couple shot dead in Washington D.C.

2 hours ago

The Chagos Islands pointed out on a map

Where are the Chagos Islands?

2 hours ago

Israeli media reports their full names are Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram.

Pictured: Israeli embassy staff killed near Jewish Museum in Washington, DC ‘who were due to get engaged next week’

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News