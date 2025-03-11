No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight

The ships are still alight after the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The owner of a cargo ship that crashed into a US oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire has said that there was no sodium cyanide onboard.

Solong, which hit the Stena Immaculate on Monday morning in the North Sea, had been reported to be carrying the toxic industrial chemical.

This would have posed an additional environmental risk, along with the jet fuel leaking into the water from the Stena Immaculate.

Ernst Russ, the owner of the Solong, said that there were four empty containers onboard that previously contained sodium cyanide.

One crew member of the Solong is still missing and is presumed dead, with the search now halted. Some 36 people were brought ashore.

It is unclear what caused the crash but a White House official claimed the Solong could have been hacked.

The Stena Immaculate tanker that collided with Solong container vessel appear at a distance off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11. Picture: Getty

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Solong was still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate had "greatly diminished", according to the coastguard.

Ernst Russ said: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the missing crew member, mindful that the search has been called off. Our first thoughts must be with them at this uncertain and distressing time. All necessary support is being provided to the family.

"We continue to follow the situation closely surrounding this collision incident involving our vessel, Solong in the North Sea, off Hull, UK. Our focus remains the well-being of our 13 crew members that were evacuated from the container ship. We also recognise the dangers that others are faced with as they work to stabilise and secure the vessels and cargos involved.

"We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported. There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.

Solong pictured before the crash. Picture: Alamy

"We would like to thank all of the emergency responders who have urgently deployed to the scene in support of this response effort.

"Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with clean-up teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment.

"Ernst Russ will fully assist with the investigations that are to follow."

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military. Picture: Alamy

A Department for Transport spokesperson said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will meet Maritime and Coastguard Agency chief executive Virginia McVea later on Tuesday to discuss the latest situation and response to the collision.

Despite the fact that no sodium cyanide was onboard, the oil spill could still pose a huge risk to the local wildlife.

Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: "There are several Marine protected areas near Hull such as Flamborough Head and Holderness.

"These areas are protected due to their rich habitats supporting marine wildlife including fish, bivalves, crabs and birds. Around Flamborough the nesting season will soon start.

"While the first focus is on containing the fire, the pollution connected to the accident has the potential to spread widely depending on the currents and waves with the risk of impacting these protected areas.

"Natural England and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority will be monitoring the distribution of the oil film closely but at the moment it is to early to determine the impacts."