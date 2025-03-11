No sodium cyanide aboard vessel that crashed into US oil tanker in North Sea, owner says - with ships still alight

11 March 2025, 12:52 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 12:57

The ships are still alight after the crash
The ships are still alight after the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The owner of a cargo ship that crashed into a US oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire has said that there was no sodium cyanide onboard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Solong, which hit the Stena Immaculate on Monday morning in the North Sea, had been reported to be carrying the toxic industrial chemical.

This would have posed an additional environmental risk, along with the jet fuel leaking into the water from the Stena Immaculate.

Ernst Russ, the owner of the Solong, said that there were four empty containers onboard that previously contained sodium cyanide.

One crew member of the Solong is still missing and is presumed dead, with the search now halted. Some 36 people were brought ashore.

It is unclear what caused the crash but a White House official claimed the Solong could have been hacked.

Read more: Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims, as ship carrying toxic cargo continues to burn

Read more: Search called off for crew member missing on ship with toxic chemicals involved in horror North Sea crash

The Stena Immaculate tanker that collided with Solong container vessel appear at a distance off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11
The Stena Immaculate tanker that collided with Solong container vessel appear at a distance off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11. Picture: Getty

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Solong was still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate had "greatly diminished", according to the coastguard. 

Ernst Russ said: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the missing crew member, mindful that the search has been called off. Our first thoughts must be with them at this uncertain and distressing time. All necessary support is being provided to the family.

"We continue to follow the situation closely surrounding this collision incident involving our vessel, Solong in the North Sea, off Hull, UK. Our focus remains the well-being of our 13 crew members that were evacuated from the container ship. We also recognise the dangers that others are faced with as they work to stabilise and secure the vessels and cargos involved.

"We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board ladened with sodium cyanide, as has been misreported. There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical, and these containers will continue to be monitored.

Solong pictured before the crash
Solong pictured before the crash. Picture: Alamy

"We would like to thank all of the emergency responders who have urgently deployed to the scene in support of this response effort.

"Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with clean-up teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment.

"Ernst Russ will fully assist with the investigations that are to follow."

In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military
In this image taken from video provided by Denys Mezentsev, rescue crews work on site after a cargo ship was hit by a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military. Picture: Alamy

A Department for Transport spokesperson said Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will meet Maritime and Coastguard Agency chief executive Virginia McVea later on Tuesday to discuss the latest situation and response to the collision.

Despite the fact that no sodium cyanide was onboard, the oil spill could still pose a huge risk to the local wildlife.

Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: "There are several Marine protected areas near Hull such as Flamborough Head and Holderness.

"These areas are protected due to their rich habitats supporting marine wildlife including fish, bivalves, crabs and birds. Around Flamborough the nesting season will soon start.

"While the first focus is on containing the fire, the pollution connected to the accident has the potential to spread widely depending on the currents and waves with the risk of impacting these protected areas.

"Natural England and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority will be monitoring the distribution of the oil film closely but at the moment it is to early to determine the impacts."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

Body of Valentine's Day shooting suspect formally identified after being pulled from river

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way
Madonna and Child by Antonio Solario

Stolen 16th-century Italian painting surfaces in Norfolk - but owner refuses to give it back to museum
Stuart Pearce has spoken about his health scare on a flight from America

Stuart Pearce breaks silence on medical emergency during transatlantic flight

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt.

Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother
The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

World News

See more World News

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

8 hours ago

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

9 hours ago

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News