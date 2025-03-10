One crew member missing as ship with toxic chemicals hits US military jet fuel tanker in North Sea

10 March 2025, 18:21 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 19:22

HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am.
HM Coastguard was deployed to the incident, which is said to have taken place in the North Sea on Monday at approximately 9.48am. Picture: OSINTdefender

By Kit Heren

One of 14 crew members of a ship carrying toxic chemicals is still missing after it collided with a US military jet fuel tanker in the North Sea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crash took place on Monday at approximately 9.48am close to Withernsea, about 13 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

The two vessels involved are the US-flagged Stena Immaculate and a Madeira-flagged cargo vessel named Solong carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, an industrial chemical often used for cleaning.

Huge fires broke out after the collision, with crews of both vessels forced to abandon ship. All 36 casualties who were brought ashore were alive.

The tanker was carrying jet fuel, and sustained a "ruptured cargo tank" - leading environmental groups to sound the alarm about the possible impact on wildlife. The east Yorkshire coast is home to a wide variety of seabirds.

Stena Immaculate was linked to the US military - it was a commercial vessel owned by a private company, but is part of an operation to supply oil for the US army "in times of need".

Oil tanker collides with cargo ship in North Sea

Martyn Boyers, the chief executive of the port of Grimsby East, where people were brought ashore, said that he had been told there was “a massive fireball” after the crash.

Graham Stuart, the MP for Beverley and Holderness, said he understood that only one person was in hospital following the collision.

The Tory MP said: "Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I've been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.

"I've now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.

"While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.

"That's why I'm calling for a unified command structure, to bring together government, police, Coastguard, the Environment Agency, local authorities and your MPs together."

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has deployed a team to conduct a preliminary assessment, the spokesman said.

Greenpeace UK said it was "too early" to know the extent of any environmental damage.

A spokesperson said: "Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern.

"Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.

"At this stage, it's too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.

"In the case of an oil spill or any loss of hazardous cargo from the container ship involved, the speed of the response will also be crucial in limiting any impact."

Read more: Horrifying moment plane crashes into sea shocking onlookers and killing pilot

Read more: More than 50 staff evacuated after supply vessel crashes into oil rig in North Sea

HM Coastguard has said it is assessing the "likely counter pollution response required" after the collision in the North Sea.

"HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire resulting in fires aboard both vessels. The alarm was raised at 9.48am," it said in a statement.

"A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

"The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "I'm concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.

"I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident."

The Stena Immaculate is thought to have been anchored at the time of the incident, with the Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, appearing to collide with the vessel.

Some expert onlookers said they were shocked that such a collision was possible.

David McFarlane, a director at Maritime Risk and Safety Consultants, said: "You use every means at your disposal to look out. So you can use your eyes, you can use your ears as well if you are a very close quarter situation.

"But there's a host of electronics available to each ship to try and help avoid these situations in the first place."

It's possible that autopilot could have caused the crash, as the ships use the tracking software, but questions have been raised as alarms should have been sounded before the collision unfolding.

It comes as US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis took to Twitter to confirm the Stena Immaculate - the tanker believed to be involved in the incident, was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel.
It comes as US Merchant Mariner Caroline McCurtis took to Twitter to confirm the Stena Immaculate - the tanker believed to be involved in the incident, was carrying a "full load" of jet fuel. Picture: Vesselfinder

Fire fighting equipment has been deployed to the scene, according to reports.

Read more: 'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

Read more: Family of murdered MP Sir David Amess slams Government's 'soul-destroying' decision to not hold public inquiry

The Coastguard said it was co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

"The alarm was raised at 9.48am. A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

"The incident remains ongoing."

Images from online shipping trackers show one of the vessels heading directly for the other before the collision.

Two helicopters, thought to be emergency response units, could be seen in the vicinity of the North Sea shortly after 12pm.

It's thought the US-flagged tanker had departed from the port of Agio Theodorio in Greece on February 27.

It's believed the two vessels involved are the US Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a cargo vessel named Solong.
It's believed the two vessels involved are the US Stena Immaculate - an oil tanker - and a cargo vessel named Solong. Picture: Vesselfinder
In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance.
In a statement on Monday morning, the UK coastguard confirmed the incident, detailing that a rescue helicopter is currently in attendance. Picture: Vesselfinder

The Stena Immaculate was said to be heading for Killingholme, according to ship planning documents.

Three off-shore tugs are currently at the scene according to the latest radar.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Most Brits support jailing social media bosses if they fail to protect children.

Two thirds of Brits support giving social media bosses jail time if they fail to protect young people online
Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Tributes pour in for ‘bubbly’ mum shot dead at point-blank range outside front door

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London.

Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments
A whistleblower has pointed the finger at Elon Musk for a breakdown in online safety standards

'Everything fell apart': Facebook whistleblower says Elon Musk's Twitter takeover changed social media landscape
Palestinian Hamas militants are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza.

British woman, 20, who publicly 'endorsed' October 7 attacks on Israel charged with supporting Hamas
Mike Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire arrives for sentencing on February 24, 2025 in Chester, England.

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury to resign over assault conviction after punching constituent, triggering by-election

World News

See more World News

The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

2 hours ago

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025.

US added to international civil liberties watchlist for ‘serious decline’ in civic freedom

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin

Russia blames UK for 'instigating' both world wars after expelling two British diplomats from Moscow

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News