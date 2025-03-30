Man arrested for murder after three people die, including girl, 4, in Northamptonshire house fire

Aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton, after three people died in a house fire in the village near Kettering. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in a house fire in Northamptonshire.

A 54-year-old man was arrested after the fire in Beswick Close in Rushton, near Kettering, at about 10.30pm on Friday.

The victims were a four-year-old girl, a woman aged 30 and a man aged 23.

Police said they were continuing to investigate.

Three police officers were also assessed in hospital because of smoke inhalation, the force said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is a heartbreaking situation and my thoughts, and those of everyone involved in responding to this fire, are with the people who died and those who love them.

“An incredibly thorough and complex investigation is underway with our partners in Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to make sure we get the answers that loved ones need and deserve.

“Due to the intensity of the fire we are managing a very challenging and dangerous scene, and are working with partners to safely and respectfully recover the deceased to enable formal identification to take place.

“Our dedicated team of family liaison officers are keeping next of kin updated. On their behalf, we would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this incident has also caused significant distress within the Rushton community and I’d like to thank everyone for their assistance and patience while we continue our painstaking work.

“If you have any information which could assist our enquiries and have yet to speak to us, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

A neighbour described the scale of the fire as an "inferno".

They told local paper the Northamptonshire Telegraph: "It’s absolutely shocking. My lad said it was on fire.

"There was a man who had tried to get in who was outside. It was just an inferno.

"There were ambulance, police and fire. I don’t know the people who live there but all we can do is hope and pray."

MP for Kettering Rosie Writing said she was "saddened" by the incident in a social media post.

She wrote: "I am saddened by this tragic fire and my thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved and everyone in the Rushton community.

Rushton Parish Council vice chair Mike Brightman said: "It's a very sad day for the village, losing some of our residents in such a horrific way."

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Road closures remain in place on Saturday morning in Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road, including roads off Station Road, with people asked to continue to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.