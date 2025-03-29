Three people die in Northamptonshire house fire with three police officers hurt, as neighbours tell of 'inferno'

29 March 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 29 March 2025, 11:50

File photo of Northamptonshire fire and rescue service
File photo of Northamptonshire fire and rescue service. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three people have died in a house fire in Northamptonshire that was described by neighbours as an "inferno".

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the blaze at a property in Beswick Close in Rushton, near Kettering, at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Northamptonshire Police said three people were later confirmed to have died.

No further details were given on the age or identity of the victims.

Three police officers were also assessed in hospital because of smoke inhalation, the force said.

A neighbour described the scale of the fire as an "inferno".

The fire took place in Beswick Close in Rushton
The fire took place in Beswick Close in Rushton. Picture: Google Maps

They told local paper the Northamptonshire Telegraph: "It’s absolutely shocking. My lad said it was on fire.

"There was a man who had tried to get in who was outside. It was just an inferno.

"There were ambulance, police and fire. I don’t know the people who live there but all we can do is hope and pray."

Rushton Parish Council vice chair Mike Brightman said: "It's a very sad day for the village, losing some of our residents in such a horrific way."

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Road closures remain in place on Saturday morning in Station Road between Desborough Road and Oakley Road, including roads off Station Road, with people asked to continue to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.

