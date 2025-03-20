'Rest easy my gorgeous angel': Mother's tribute to girl, 4, killed in Northumberland house fire

20 March 2025, 11:19

By Kit Heren

A mother has paid tribute to her daughter who died in a house fire in Northumberland earlier this week.

Kiki, 4, died in the blaze in Lynemouth on Monday evening after being trapped in her house.

Her mother and her two-year-old sister managed to escape the flames.

The mother, called Leishy, said: "I miss you baby girl, fly high and rest easy my gorgeous angel".

Tributes from friends, family and well-wishers have been left outside the house.

Kiki
Kiki. Picture: Social media

Meanwhile the partner of a man who went in and tried to rescue Kiki, described his efforts.

Karen Coulson, speaking of her partner Steven, told MailOnline: "He went in with a wet tea towel and was crawling on his hands and knees.

"He got to the sofa but had to stop because of the heat and the ceiling was falling down.

"The mother was really distressed and I asked her where her child was - she told me she was in the kitchen. I told Steven and we got the house pipe and tried to put it out.

"It was horrible because we knew she was inside but we couldn't do anything - he did try his best but he couldn't go any further."

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: "This is an absolutely devastating incident in which a young girl has tragically lost her life.

"All of our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"Inquiries remain at a very early stage, and with the support of our partners from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service we are determined to establish exactly what happened.

"We are asking anyone with information - no matter how small or insignificant it may seem - to come forward and share what they know."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the force by sending a direct message on social media or using live chat and report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

