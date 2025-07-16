Students stabbed to death in Nottingham attacks to receive posthumous degrees from university

16 July 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 11:20

Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnarby Webber
Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnarby Webber were killed by Valdo Calocane in 2023. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

Two students who were stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks will receive posthumous degrees this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were fatally stabbed as they walked home from a night out in Nottingham in the early hours of June 13 2023 by Valdo Calocane.

The paranoid schizophrenic also went on to kill caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and attempted to kill three others.

The University of Nottingham, where Barnaby was studying history and Grace was a medical student, has confirmed they will both be given posthumous degrees at this summer's graduation ceremonies.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: "We will be offering posthumous degrees for both Barney and Grace at this summer's graduation ceremonies later this month and are working with their families to understand how they would prefer to mark this important milestone.

lowers, balloons and tributes lay on the steps of Nottingham Council House after attack
Flowers, balloons and tributes lay on the steps of Nottingham Council House after attack. Picture: Getty
Tributes left to Nottingham murder victims
Tributes left to Nottingham murder victims. Picture: Getty
Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber (centre left) laying flowers on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, to mark the second anniversary of his murder
Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber (centre left) laying flowers on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, to mark the second anniversary of his murder. Picture: Alamy

"We also appreciate that this is likely to be an emotional day for many of their cohort, who will be remembering their friends Barney and Grace."

Emma Webber, Barnaby's mother, said his younger brother would be attending the ceremony to accept the degree on his family's behalf.

She told the PA news agency: "We are so proud that Charlie, who is only 17, is able to go to Nottingham, supported by very close friends and family, to accept Barney's degree on our behalf.

"Sadly, it's too much for us to bear, but we do feel it's important that it's marked."

She added: "What should have been a proud, happy day for all of the family is yet another tragically sad one.

"But we will use the day to think of Barney, his beaming smile, his great friend Grace and also Ian Coates.

"We want to celebrate their lives and not the monster that took them."

Valdo Calocane
Paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order after prosecutors accepted a plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Picture: NOTTINGHAMSHIRE POLICE

Read more: At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

Read more: Inflation hit 18-month high in June as food prices surged for third month in a row

Calocane admitted three counts of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors accepted the then-32-year-old's not guilty pleas to murder charges at his sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court in January 2024 after medical evidence showed he has paranoid schizophrenia.

Review to be ordered into Nottingham attacker’s manslaughter conviction

Latest News

See more Latest News

ITV Palooza 2022 – VIP Access

ITV will 'stand by' John Torode after he was axed from MasterChef over racism claim

Sandie Peggie was suspended after she complained about having to share a changing room with transgender medic Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife hospital where they both worked.

NHS nurse who complained about trans doctor using female changing rooms cleared of gross misconduct
Shopper holding shopping basket in supermarket vegetable and fruit section

Why has inflation risen unexpectedly and what does it mean for households?

Garden hosepipe ban saving water during heatwave summer of June 2025 Lancashire UK

Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their 'Bolero' performance at their last public skate of their 'Our Last Dance' UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena, in Bolero Square, Nottingham.

Jayne Torvill says secret to friendship with Christopher Dean is they 'never got married'

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach

Council to reinstate 'draconian' fines for swearing amid anti-social behaviour problems

World News

See more World News

A man and a woman smile at the camera

Ghislaine Maxwell could use ‘government misconduct’ to challenge imprisonment

1 hour ago

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

2 hours ago

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News