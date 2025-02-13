Exclusive

'It's not a witch hunt,' says mother of Nottingham attack victim as she calls for 'accountability'

'It's not a witch hunt, we want accountability,' Barnaby Webber's mother has said. Picture: LBC/Alamy

The mother of a Nottingham attack victim has insisted she wants "accountability" not a "witch hunt" for those who failed to do their jobs right.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Emma Webber said the announcement of the inquiry was the "first proper step" to closure after the "fight and torture" the victims' families have had to endure.

"We've been listened to but my god we've had to make a lot of noise," she said, adding that she finally has "a sense of purpose" again.

The PM told the victims' families on Wednesday that a statutory inquiry into the Nottingham attacks would begin within a matter of weeks.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates, were all killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

A "number of different agencies" will be scrutinised as part of the inquiry into the attacks, Sir Keir said.

Asked how nervous some police officers and NHS managers would be feeling following the announcement, Ms Webber said: "I would imagine there’s a great deal of anxiety and quite rightly so.

"It’s as simple as this, if you don’t do your job properly, there are consequences and there must be an outcome.

"It’s not a witch hunt, I don’t really want the names – I don’t want them named and shamed.

"What we expect is proper accountability, which means going through professional bodies.

"Obviously, now in a public inquiry, the names will be put forward but we’re not pitchforking as families.

"We just expect those who couldn’t and didn’t do their jobs properly to be held to account.

"That is what I think will happen and that will make the change that all of these reviews and endless reports have failed to do."

Ian Coates, Barnaby Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died on 13 June 2023. Picture: Family handout

A retired judge will be appointed in due course, with the PM saying on Wednesday: "As soon as that happens, the process will start."

He promised it would be an "ongoing dialogue" and when asked if there was any chance the decision to launch an inquiry could be "U-turned", he said: "No."

Sir Keir said it would have to be announced and discussed in Parliament, but added: "I don't think there's anybody that will question an inquiry."

Emma Webber in Downing Street after meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Speaking outside No10 after the emotional meeting, Ms Webber said: "It's the first bit of positive news we've been able to have for a very, very long time."

Grace O'Malley-Kumar's father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, thanked Sir Keir for announcing the inquiry "from a father to a father", adding: "I think that's what my daughter deserves."

"As we have always said, as families, everywhere that Valdo Calocane intersected with the authorities we were let down," he said.

"For the nation it's a great day. We will make sure changes come from our inquiry for the betterment of our country. It makes the land safer for all of us."