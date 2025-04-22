Breaking News

Public inquiry into Nottingham attack announced

Ian Coates, 65, and students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 were killed by Valdo Calocane. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A full statutory inquiry into the Nottingham stabbings has been formally announced.

The Justice Secretary says the review into the deaths of three people in June 2023 will be chaired by former senior judge Deborah Taylor.

Valdo Calacone killed 19-year-old students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and injured three more.

A previous review highlighted failings in his NHS mental health care.

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood said: "The bereaved families and survivors of the Nottingham Attack, who have suffered so much, deserve to know how these horrific attacks were able to happen.

“I am pleased to appoint Her Honour Deborah Taylor as the Chair of this inquiry.

"She brings deep experience to the role, and I know she will undertake a fearless and thorough examination of the facts.”