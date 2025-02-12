Public inquiry into Nottingham attacks will begin 'within weeks', PM tells victims' families

By Emma Soteriou

A public inquiry into the Nottingham attacks will begin within a matter of weeks, the Prime Minister has told victims' families.

Keir Starmer told the victims' families that a "number of different agencies" would be scrutinised as part of the inquiry.

He acknowledged that it had "taken a long time" to reach a decision over the inquiry.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates, were all killed by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

Families of Nottingham attack victims react to inquiry news

Sir Keir was joined by the health secretary, home secretary and attorney general as he delivered the news to the families.

He said focusing on just one aspect of the case would not be right as he did not "think that will do justice".

A retired judge will be appointed in due course, with the PM saying: "As soon as that happens, the process will start."

It comes after the families called for a statutory inquiry in order for witnesses to be compelled to give evidence, and Sir Keir said it was important for it to be statutory so witnesses could "answer questions about their actions and their decisions".

Opening the meeting, Sir Keir said: "I gave you my word that we would push for a judge-led inquiry.

"We have looked at the papers... and today I can confirm there will be a judge-led inquiry into this case.

"More than that, it will be a statutory inquiry."

He continued: "I'm really pleased that we have got that far and I want to make sure you are at the heart of this.

"I know, acutely, you didn't feel that before, and we will do everything we can to make sure you are at the heart of this."

He added: "At least now we can begin this stage... towards the justice and accountability you so desperately need."

Grace's father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, got up from his chair and shook the Prime Minister's hand with tears in his eyes, while Barnaby's mother Emma Webber tearfully applauding the announcement.

She said "you can't bring him back", to which Sir Keir replied: "I can't imagine what it is like."

Mrs Webber then said: "You don't want to."

The Prime Minister promised it would be an "ongoing dialogue" and when asked if there was any chance the decision to launch an inquiry could be "U-turned", he said: "No."

Sir Keir said it would have to be announced and discussed in Parliament, but added: "I don't think there's anybody that will question an inquiry."

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar died on 13 June 2023. Picture: Family handout

The victims' families welcomed the inquiry as they spoke outside No10 following the emotional meeting.

Mrs Webber said: "It's the first bit of positive news we've been able to have for a very, very long time."

Dr Sanjoy Kumar thanked Sir Keir for announcing the inquiry "from a father to a father", adding: "I think that's what my daughter deserves."

"As we have always said, as families, everywhere that Valdo Calocane intersected with the authorities we were let down," he said.

"For the nation it's a great day. We will make sure changes come from our inquiry for the betterment of our country. It makes the land safer for all of us."