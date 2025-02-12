Breaking News

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust fined £1.6m over baby deaths in maternity care

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has been fined £1.6 million after admitting it failed to provide safe care and treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has been fined £1.6 million after admitting it failed to provide safe care and treatment to three babies who died within months of each other in 2021 and their mothers.

The trust was charged by the Care Quality Commission after the babies died, and their mothers were exposed to serious harm.

Adele O'Sullivan, Kahlani Rawson and Quinn Parker died shortly after they were born in 2021 - all within 14 weeks of each other - while in the care of the trust.

The trust admitted failings in the care of the babies and their mothers on Monday - in the prosecution brought by the healthcare watchdog.