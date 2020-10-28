'All of Nottinghamshire' to enter Tier 3 covid restrictions on Friday

28 October 2020, 13:36

Nottingham is heading into Tier 3 this weekend
Nottingham is heading into Tier 3 this weekend. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

The entire county of Nottinghamshire is moving into tier three on Friday, it is understood.

Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe were due to move into the top tier of Covid restrictions on Thursday.

But this has now been pushed back to 00.01 on Friday to include Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood.

Talks between the Government and local leaders in the northern parts of the county have concluded, but negotiations are ongoing as to what the exact measures needed will be.

The delay in announcing the area's support package has been criticised. City council leader David Mellen tweeted earlier: "Nottingham people and businesses deserve clarity in difficult times. This is not good enough for our city."

A surge of cases in the county has led to Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust taking the “extremely difficult decision” to postpone four cancer operations this week, citing “pressure on intensive care units”.

The head of the NHS trust, which runs Nottingham’s two main hospitals, previously said some non-urgent surgery and appointments would have to be cancelled because of a spike in Covid-19 admissions.

Read more: 'Too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas, Cabinet minister tells LBC

Read more: Police leader sparks backlash after suggesting police could break up Christmas gatherings

It is understood the trust has not implemented a blanket cancellation of cancer operations.

Nottingham had the highest figures in the UK earlier this month, but its seven-day rate of infection has dropped again to 439.8 per 100,000 people in the week to 24 October, making it the 26th hotspot in the country.

It comes as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to address the UK’s soaring Covid-19 cases, with the tally rising topping 20,000 again on Tuesday. There were a further 367 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Sage, the Government scientific advisory group, has reportedly warned the Prime Minister that the latest modelling suggests the UK’s second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first, with daily deaths hitting 500 in weeks without tougher restrictions.

Read more: UK's second Covid wave could be deadlier than the first, Sage warns

Read more: Cancer operations cancelled in Nottingham due to ‘pressure’ on ICU

Nottinghamshire joins Greater Manchester, Liverpool city region, South Yorkshire, Lancashire and Warrington in the top tier of lockdown rules. More than eight million people in England will be living in the “very high” alert level by the end of the week.

Areas in the tier must close pubs and bars not serving “substantial meals”, households are banned from mixing socially in most settings, some entertainment venues are shut and travel in or out is advised against.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.

