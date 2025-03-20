PM makes rare visit to top-secret nuclear submarine as UK to host landmark peacekeeping talks on Ukraine

The visit came ahead of peacekeeping talks on Ukraine. Picture: Crown Copyright

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister made a rare visit to one of Britain’s top-secret nuclear-armed submarines ahead of landmark Ukraine peacekeeping talks with military chiefs today.

The visit, which the PM will hope shows off Britain’s nuclear deterrent, came after the HMS Vanguard spent more than 200 days patrolling the sea, one of the longest deployments the vessel is likely to ever experience.

It marks the first time a PM has visited one of Britain’s four top-secret nuclear-armed submarines in over a decade, a moment often referred to by the Navy as "Day Zero."

Video of the scene released by the Ministry of Defence shows Sir Keir brandishing a pair of binoculars as he’s joined by Defence Secretary John Healey.

HMS Vanguard is visibly aging in the clips and Britain’s nuclear fleet is currently operating far beyond the 25 years it was designed to.

Keir Starmer made a rare visit to one of the UK's nuclear submarines this week. Picture: Crown Copyright

Publishing pictures and videos of one of the Navy’s nuclear subs is extremely rare and likely comes as a move to show off Britain’s military might at a time of increasing tensions with Russia.

Following his time aboard the vessel, the Prime Minister said: "This week, I saw firsthand the sacrifice our submariners are making every day to keep our country safe, but I know they are only able to do that because of the support of the town of Barrow.

"Each and every person living and working in Barrow is contributing to our nation's defence, whether that is building our world-class submarine programme, or supporting the workforce here through vital public services or proud family businesses."

Today, the PM will visit Barrow-in-Furness’ massive BAE Systems manufacturing site as he announces plans to “renew” Britain’s nuclear capabilities.

Sir Keir Starmer will lay the keel for the next generation of Britain's nuclear deterrent submarines when he visits the Cumbrian town on Thursday, as he argues his plans to boost defence spending will help fulfil his mission to grow the economy.

In February, the Prime Minister announced the Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of the UK's economic output by 2027, something which ministers think will help drive economic growth and create jobs across the UK.

Sir Keir hailed the work of the crew during the visit. Picture: Crown Copyright

The Prime Minister said: "When I say that our Plan for Change is delivering security for working people and renewal for our country, there is no better blueprint than Barrow.

"Defence spending here is supporting highly skilled jobs, driving opportunities for young people and delivering world class capabilities to keep us all safe, but it's also crucially putting money in the pockets of hardworking people."

Some £28 million funding, announced by the Government to support technical education across England, will meanwhile train the next generation of Barrow's shipwrights.It comes as military chiefs are set to descend on the UK for crucial peacekeeping talks.

Putin has poured cold water on the hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but yesterday Trump and Zelenskyy indicated peace could be closer than previously thought.

Donald Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Ukraine's nuclear power plants in a shock move he says would protect the country against further Russian attacks.

The unexpected suggestion came during a call between the US President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, with Trump praising the “very good” call with Ukraine's leader.

Trump said: “The United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had a "positive, very substantive and frank" conversation with Donald Trump in their first encounter since the historic bust-up in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy said the call began with him thanking the US president for his efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

"One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Later, Trump spoke of his one-hour call with Ukraine's leader, with the White House branding the exchange "fantastic".

"The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well," he added, saying work continues to reach this step.

"I also provided an update on the battlefield situation and the consequences of Russian strikes.

"We spoke about the situation in the Kursk region, touched on the issue of the release of PoWs, and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken by Russian forces."

Zelenskyy also said he asked about help for Ukraine's air defence.

He said: "Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace."

Ending his statement, the Ukrainian leader said he "highlighted the importance of President Trump's concept of peace through strength".

"We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams."

Trump said he had a "very good call" with Mr Zelenskyy.

President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account following the discussion: "Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour.

"Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.

"We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed."