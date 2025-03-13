Number of people claiming Universal Credit for health or disability up by half a million in a year

13 March 2025, 15:00 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 16:07

Department for Work & Pensions.
Department for Work & Pensions. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The number of people claiming Universal Credit while suffering from a condition that restricts their ability to work has risen by half a million in the last year, according to new data.

The new data comes amid reports Labour will slash the welfare bill as a drive to cut spending across government.

According to new statistics released by the Department of Work and Pensions, 2.5 million people claim Universal Credit and are receiving no help looking for work due to health conditions.

These figures mark an increase of 500,000 people over the last year, while the number of people claiming UC since 2020 has increased by a whopping 383%.

10% of claimants are under 25, while a further 30% are above 50.

In total, 14% of claimants, around 336,000 people, are believed to have an “acceptable medical condition” that restricts their ability to work.

But 1.8 million (71%) of claimants were deemed to have limited capability for work and work-related activity (LCWRA).

Work and Pensions Secretary, Rt Hon. Liz Kendall MP, said: "Millions of people have been locked out of work by a failing welfare system which abandons people - when we know there are at least 200,000 people who want to work, and are crying out for the right support and a fair chance.

"This government is determined to fix the broken benefits system we inherited so it genuinely supports people, unlocks work, boosts living standards while putting the welfare bill on a more sustainable footing."

This comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to slash government red tape and bureaucracy.

Speaking on Thursday, he confirmed plans to cut the cost of compliance with regulation for businesses by 25%.

He said: "Today I'm issuing a new target for our government. We will make sure compliance costs for businesses are cut by a quarter.

"That's 25% compliance costs that are going to go - and they will.

"That's less red tape, more delivery, renewing our country with growth."

He added: "We've created a watchdog state completely out of whack with the priorities of the British people and that is unfit for the volatile and insecure world we live in."

Sir Keir Starmer has said the British state is "weaker than it's ever been".

He said: "At the moment, the state employs more people than we've employed for decades.

"Yet look around the country. Do you see good value everywhere? Because I don't. I actually think it's weaker than it's ever been - overstretched, unfocused, trying to do too much, doing it badly, unable to deliver the security that people need.

"I believe that working people want an active government. They don't want a weak state, they want it to secure our future, if you like, to take on the big decisions so they can get on with their lives.

"So, we don't want a bigger state, a more intrusive state, an over-expanding state, a state that demands more and more of people as it itself fails to deliver on core purposes. So, we've got to change things now."

