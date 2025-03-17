Number of prisoners reaches six-month high, despite thousands being released early to ease overcrowding

17 March 2025, 18:21 | Updated: 17 March 2025, 18:25

A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison.
A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The number of prisoners in England and Wales has reached a six-month high, despite thousands of inmates being released early to tackle overcrowding, new figures reveal.

More than 4,000 prisoners serving a sentence of longer than five years have already been released early under government plans to free up prison spaces.

Despite this, the prison population has continued growing rapidly, reaching a six-month high this week.

The prison population stood at 87,556 as of Monday, according to new data published by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

This is the highest weekly figure since the population climbed to a record 88,521 on September 6 last year, just days ahead of the first wave of early releases.

The Government began freeing thousands of inmates early in September to curb jail overcrowding, by temporarily reducing the proportion of sentences which some prisoners must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

It comes as part of an effort from the government to deliver 14,000 more prison places by 2031 and get more criminals off the streets.

Releases of small numbers of prisoners through November and December meant the overall total fell by nearly 3,000 between the September 6 peak and the end of 2024, when it stood at 85,618.

Security cameras at HMP Wandsworth prison on July 12, 2024 in London, England.
Security cameras at HMP Wandsworth prison on July 12, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Getty

But since the start of 2025, the number has been on an upwards trend and has grown by 1,938 - reversing roughly two-thirds of the drop.

It means the prison population is currently growing by around 100 people a week.

The latest figures show the capacity for men and women's prisons in England and Wales currently stands at 88,771, meaning there are 1,284 spaces available for criminals.

An additional 1,350 cell spaces tend to always be kept free above the overall operational capacity of the prison estate in England and Wales as a contingency measure so jails can cope with a sudden influx of inmates or change in the make-up of the prison population, according to the ministry.

It comes as MPs on the Public Accounts Committee said the system faces "total gridlock" as the MoJ forecast prisons to run out of space again in early 2026.

Henry Riley reports from what will become the UK's largest prison

The committee also warned on Friday that the prison and probation service was "entirely reliant" on "uncertain" future measures to prevent it running out of places which it hopes will come from the independent sentencing review expected to be published in the spring.

Commenting on the figures on Monday, chief executive of charity the Howard League for Penal Reform, Andrea Coomber KC, said: "Prisons have been asked to do too much, with too little, for too long, and today's figures reveal that even the early release of thousands of people has given the Government only a few more months to solve this problem for good.

"It could not be clearer that further action is necessary.

"Ministers have acknowledged that they cannot build their way out of this crisis. We must send fewer people to prison, curb the use of recall after release, and prioritise delivering an effective and responsive probation service that works to cut crime in the community."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This Government inherited overcrowded prisons, days from collapse. We introduced emergency measures last summer, but we were always clear that longer term action was required.

"That is why we are building 14,000 prison places by 2031, and will reform sentencing to ensure we never run out of space again."

