South London nurse struck off over 'sexually motivated' WhatsApps to colleague, claiming it was 'just banter'

The Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability, Putney. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A nurse working in south London has been struck off after sending a colleague "sexually motivated" WhatsApp messages.

Leonajar Bato Pulido, a ward manager at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in Putney, had already been placed under suspension for reportedly breaching professional boundaries with two other nurses.

But now, his suspension has been changed to a strike off order by the following a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing.

It found that his fitness to practise as a registered nurse remained impaired in the third review of his original 2023 suspension.

He had been found to breach professional boundaries after contacting a nurse, referred to in court as Nurse A, through WhatsApp on her personal phone on September 13 and 14, 2019.

Mr Pulido then allegedly contacted her in a personal capacity between September 15 and November 22 of the same year.

Leonajar Bato Pulido was already suspended after being found to have breached professional boundaries. Picture: Alamy

He was also found to breach professional boundaries by contacting another nurse, referred to as Nurse B, on WhatsApp in a personal capacity between November 6 and November 22, 2019.

The panel originally ruled that his conduct in relation to this charge was "sexually motivated".

A text sent to the nurse dated November 11, 2019 read: "Hi [Nurse B]. It was nice to catch you in the kitchen. I won't lie I go there to get a glimpse of you."

Another, sent a few days later on November 22, read: You look busy today, its so hard to get you attention, take it easy."

A separate text sent the same day read: "I heard your out tonight. Enjoy central London.

In a previous panel hearing, Mr Pulido argued that he had been trying to help the nurses settle into their new surroundings, having lived in the same accommodation as them.

He claimed he never tried to take advantage of them, rather was having friendly conversations.

Mr Pulido also claimed he has undertaken two training courses on maintaining professional boundaries when he was still a nurse to understand how he should have acted.

He argued he always attempted to maintain professional boundaries with colleagues, adding that this was just "banter".

The panel heard how he learned from the incident as he claimed he was fit to practice.

However, it not accept the former nurse's plea.

It ruled: "Today's panel has received no evidence of change in Mr Pulido's fitness to practise or Mr Pulido's circumstances.

"There is no evidence that Mr Pulido has obtained greater insight, has strengthened his practice in any way, or has accepted responsibility for the seriousness of his misconduct. In light of this, this panel determined that Mr Pulido remains likely to repeat matters of the kind found proved."



"The previous reviewing panel had given Mr Pulido a final opportunity to engage and address his misconduct, which he had failed to take.

"This panel was mindful of the need to uphold confidence in the regulator and concluded that the only sanction that would adequately protect the public and serve the public interest was a striking-off order."

