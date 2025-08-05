Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to an Oasis fan who fell to his death during Saturday night’s concert at Wembley Stadium.

Lee Claydon, a father-of-one from Bournemouth, has been identified as the man who died at the show.

Medics battled to save his life in front of horrified fans, towards the end of the show.

Mr Claydon’s brother Aaron has set up a GoFundMe to support the devastated family.

He wrote: “Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.

“Lee leaves behind his Son, Dad, Partner, Brothers, Sisters, Nephews and Niece.

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour. Picture: Alamy / Cristina Massei

“Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family. Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally.

“Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family's worst nightmare.”

Lee's cousin posted on Facebook: "My cousin Lee tragically passed away this weekend after no doubt having the time of his life at the Oasis concert this weekend, most will have seen snippets in the news I'm sure & as you can imagine it has devastated the whole family and for his closest knit family unit it's the toughest time they are going through ever right now."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that on-duty officers and paramedics at the stadium responded to reports of an injured person at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

He is understood to have been sitting in the stadium's upper tier during the performance.

In a statement released on Sunday, Liam and Noel said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of the death of a fan.

They added: "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Police and paramedics were in attendance within minutes, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man's death on Sunday evening and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

They also urged concert goers to check video recordings of the show to see whether they may have inadvertently captured crucial evidence that could assist with their investigation.

One fan, who was sitting in the stadium at the time of the incident, described watching medics attempt to revive the man.

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

She wrote on social media: “I was directly underneath in section 211. At first glance I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

The pair played to a sell-out crowd on Saturday, with the iconic arches lit up for the second weekend of shows in the capital.

The highest stands at Wembley, widely considered to be the home of football, is some 170ft above the ground, with a stadium capacity of 90,000 seats for Saturday's show.

Following the tragic news, a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: "Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall."

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

"Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

"The Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. Tonight’s Oasis concert will go ahead as planned."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At around 22:19hrs on Saturday, 2 August, officers on duty at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis concert responded alongside venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to reports that a person had been injured.

"A man - aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

T"he stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG."

To support the GoFundMe visit this link