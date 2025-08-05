Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

5 August 2025, 15:12 | Updated: 5 August 2025, 15:15

Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley
Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to an Oasis fan who fell to his death during Saturday night’s concert at Wembley Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lee Claydon, a father-of-one from Bournemouth, has been identified as the man who died at the show.

Medics battled to save his life in front of horrified fans, towards the end of the show.

Mr Claydon’s brother Aaron has set up a GoFundMe to support the devastated family.

He wrote: “Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.

“Lee leaves behind his Son, Dad, Partner, Brothers, Sisters, Nephews and Niece.

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour. Picture: Alamy / Cristina Massei

“Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family. Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

“Amanda and the boys have our full support at this very sad time which is why we would love to be able to help them financially as well as emotionally.

“Please help us raise as much funds as we can to take one worry off Amanda and family right now as they are going through any family's worst nightmare.”

Lee's cousin posted on Facebook: "My cousin Lee tragically passed away this weekend after no doubt having the time of his life at the Oasis concert this weekend, most will have seen snippets in the news I'm sure & as you can imagine it has devastated the whole family and for his closest knit family unit it's the toughest time they are going through ever right now."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that on-duty officers and paramedics at the stadium responded to reports of an injured person at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

He is understood to have been sitting in the stadium's upper tier during the performance.

In a statement released on Sunday, Liam and Noel said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of the death of a fan.

They added: "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Read more: Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

Read more: BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Police and paramedics were in attendance within minutes, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man's death on Sunday evening and are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

They also urged concert goers to check video recordings of the show to see whether they may have inadvertently captured crucial evidence that could assist with their investigation.

One fan, who was sitting in the stadium at the time of the incident, described watching medics attempt to revive the man.

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium
Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

She wrote on social media: “I was directly underneath in section 211. At first glance I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

The pair played to a sell-out crowd on Saturday, with the iconic arches lit up for the second weekend of shows in the capital.

The highest stands at Wembley, widely considered to be the home of football, is some 170ft above the ground, with a stadium capacity of 90,000 seats for Saturday's show.

Following the tragic news, a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: "Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall."

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium
Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

"Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. 

"Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

"The Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them. Tonight’s Oasis concert will go ahead as planned."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "At around 22:19hrs on Saturday, 2 August, officers on duty at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis concert responded alongside venue medics and the London Ambulance Service to reports that a person had been injured.

"A man - aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

T"he stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

"If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG."

To support the GoFundMe visit this link

Latest News

See more Latest News

An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool.

Aldi loses crown for being UK's cheapest supermarket - for first time in nearly two years

Ruth Szymankiewicz

Suicidal teen died after care worker using false identity left her unsupervised - before fleeing country
Holidaymakers flooded social media with pictures of the travel chaos

Heathrow Airport hit with severe delays after 'technical issue' shuts key tunnel

File photo dated 18/9/2008 of chef John Torode (left) poses with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace as he launches his new book 'Beef' at Smith's of Smithfield

Who will present this series of MasterChef?

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Brit missing from beach in Greece while husband slept was ‘warned not to swim out too far’ by witness
Yvette Cooper sits down with Nick Ferrari

Home Secretary calls for 'greater transparency' by police as unrest grows over handling of migration crisis

World News

See more World News

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals

1 hour ago

Titan sub

‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster

2 hours ago

A tiger at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark

Zoo asks pet owners to donate unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs to feed to predators

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News