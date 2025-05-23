Energy provider launches solar scheme to save customers £200 a year

23 May 2025, 10:30 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 10:36

Photovoltaic panels installed on a rooftop with chimney and skylights, harnessing solar power for sustainable energy generation
Solar power can help reduce energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Octopus Energy has launched a tariff which could offer social housing tenants up to £200 a year in savings and encourage landlords to invest in green technology.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tenant Power has become available to social, affordable, and shared ownership housing residents and sees homes equipped with Octopus powered solar panels.

The move comes after Ofgem announced that typical energy bills will drop by 7 per cent in July. The typical bill will drop by £129 to £1,720 per year when the regulator’s new price cap comes into force.

Octopus has designed the tariff as a “win win” with landlords benefitting from a return on solar investment while tenants can have cheaper bills.

“Both the tenant and landlord will benefit from the solar and battery system,” a statement on the website read.

“Social housing tenants will save money on energy bills, while landlords generate a return for investing in renewables.”

Octopus has given the £200 a year figure although the saving will vary depending on battery size and the output of the solar panels.

Read also: Energy price cap to fall by 7 per cent in weeks as millions of UK households set to benefit from lower bill

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. The energy price cap will fall by 7% from July 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said. Issue date: Friday May 23, 2025.
The new tariff comes after Ofgem announced a general drop in bills. Picture: Alamy

The discounted rate for tenants is agreed on a case-by-case basis with the landlord once the home's solar and battery systems are installed.

The process works when a landlord installs an approved solar and battery system and a tenant switches to Octopus’s Tenant Power tariff.

Nigel Banks, of Octopus Energy, said: “One of the biggest blockers to scaling green social housing has been the lack of incentives for landlords.

“Tenant Power removes that barrier by giving landlords a clear return on their investment in low-carbon tech, while delivering meaningful savings for tenants.”

“It’s a win-win model for both landlord and tenant, which helps accelerate the rollout of affordable, sustainable housing,” he added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford

Two boys, 16 and 17, ‘riding same motorbike’ killed in crash with car

Kermit the Frog delivers the University of Maryland commencement during a graduation ceremony

'Leap together': Kermit the frog shares key advice as he delivers graduation speech in Maryland
Ayla Mellek, 20, was body-slammed to the ground by a "massive" man while walking on Mile End canal.

Men deliberately body-slamming women as more cases of 'violent' trend emerge in London

Gloucester services, with its farm shop and fresh produce, has been named as Britain's favourite service station

UK's 'best and worst' service stations ranked - Is one of the best near you?

The 40-year-old former X Factor star apologised to fans on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

'Glasgow, I'm so sorry', Olly Murs tells fans in emotional video after he pulls the plug on his show and walks off stage
Ncuti Gatwa attending the premiere of Doctor Who season two, at the Odeon Luxe West End, Leicester Square, London, in March 2025.

Doctor Who bosses deny claims star Ncuti Gatwa 'axed' from show

World News

See more World News

A satellite image shows the warship at the harbour before the launch

North Korea launches investigation into 'embarrassing' warship damage - as leader Kim Jong Un left furious by incident

54 mins ago

Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky met while working at the Israeli Embassy

Israeli embassy couple shooting suspect 'fired repeatedly after victims fell to the ground'

1 hour ago

The footage shows Wendy Rush, the wife of Mr Rush, hearing the sound of the implosion while watching from the sub's support ship, asking: "What was that bang?"

Chilling four words spoken by OceanGate CEO’s wife when she unknowingly heard Titan sub imploding during descent

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News