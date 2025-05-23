Energy provider launches solar scheme to save customers £200 a year

Solar power can help reduce energy bills. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Octopus Energy has launched a tariff which could offer social housing tenants up to £200 a year in savings and encourage landlords to invest in green technology.

Tenant Power has become available to social, affordable, and shared ownership housing residents and sees homes equipped with Octopus powered solar panels.

The move comes after Ofgem announced that typical energy bills will drop by 7 per cent in July. The typical bill will drop by £129 to £1,720 per year when the regulator’s new price cap comes into force.

Octopus has designed the tariff as a “win win” with landlords benefitting from a return on solar investment while tenants can have cheaper bills.

“Both the tenant and landlord will benefit from the solar and battery system,” a statement on the website read.

“Social housing tenants will save money on energy bills, while landlords generate a return for investing in renewables.”

Octopus has given the £200 a year figure although the saving will vary depending on battery size and the output of the solar panels.

The new tariff comes after Ofgem announced a general drop in bills. Picture: Alamy

The discounted rate for tenants is agreed on a case-by-case basis with the landlord once the home's solar and battery systems are installed.

The process works when a landlord installs an approved solar and battery system and a tenant switches to Octopus’s Tenant Power tariff.

Nigel Banks, of Octopus Energy, said: “One of the biggest blockers to scaling green social housing has been the lack of incentives for landlords.

“Tenant Power removes that barrier by giving landlords a clear return on their investment in low-carbon tech, while delivering meaningful savings for tenants.”

“It’s a win-win model for both landlord and tenant, which helps accelerate the rollout of affordable, sustainable housing,” he added.