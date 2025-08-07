Ofwat appoints interim chief executive amid current boss stepping down

Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished.

Chris Walters will replace David Black from August 30, Ofwat announced on Thursday. The latter has been in the role for four years.

Mr Walters moves into the role from his current position as a senior director for the price review – the regulator’s process for setting the price, service and incentive package for water companies for a five-year period.

He will be overseeing Ofwat as ministers plan its dissolution in a major regulatory shake-up for the water industry.

David Black will be stepping down from his role as chief executive of Ofwat at the end of August. Picture: Alamy

The Government announced the move last month as part of its response to public outrage over rising bills and sewage pollution.

Ofwat may not be formally axed until at least 2027, with the process to overhaul the current system likely to be complex.

The regulator said the board has made changes to the leadership structure to reflect the transitional nature of its work going forward.

Elsewhere, Helen Campbell, Ofwat’s senior director for sector performance, has been appointed as the executive director for delivery.

Ms Campbell will also take up her new position from August 30, reporting directly to the board.In this role, she will take responsibility for ensuring the delivery of the £104 billion five-year expenditure programme.