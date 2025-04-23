Older drivers could face mandatory eyesight tests or risk losing their licence

23 April 2025, 16:11 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 16:12

Older motorists face having to take eye tests to keep their licences
Older motorists face having to take eye tests to keep their licences. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Older motorists could be required to pass eye tests to keep their driving licence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the Commons Transport Select Committee that is something she is "open to considering" as part of the Government's forthcoming road safety strategy.

Earlier this month she received a prevention of future deaths report from HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire Dr James Adeley, which related to the deaths of four people killed by drivers with failing eyesight.

Ms Alexander said: "I know that reading that report will be very distressing for the families of the victims who were killed.

"That, of course, was a situation where the optician had suggested to (four) individuals that they needed to advise the authorities that they had a medical condition which affected their eyesight and where they shouldn't be driving.

"And of course, that didn't happen. So I am open to considering the evidence on this issue."

Dr Adeley described the UK's licensing system as "the laxest in Europe".

Drivers are not subjected to mandatory checks of their skills or health once they obtain their licence, no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are no longer fit to drive.

Dr Adeley wrote: "Self-reporting of visual conditions permits drivers to lie about their current driving status to those performing an ophthalmic assessment and avoid warnings not to drive.

"Drivers may also admit they drive but then ignore instructions not to drive and fail to notify the DVLA."

Marie Cunningham who was killed alongside her friend Grace Foulds
Marie Cunningham who was killed alongside her friend Grace Foulds. Picture: handout

Read More: 'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim

Read More: Hammersmith Bridge reopens for cyclists after £2.9m refurb, but no decision made on when drivers will be allowed back

He made the remarks at the inquests in Preston of Marie Cunningham, 79, Grace Foulds, 85, Peter Westwell, 80, and Anne Ferguson, 75.

Asked when the road safety strategy will be released, Ms Alexander replied: "We will be publishing the first new road safety strategy in 10 years, and we hope to publish that document later this year."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A toxin produced by E. coli may be driving rates of bowel cancer in young people, scientists have discovered.

Toxin produced by E. coli 'could be driving bowel cancer rates in young people'

Distraction is now one of the leading obstacles to reading for pleasure, according to a new report from The Reading Agency.

Could swapping scrolling for reading at bedtime affect your sleep?

A Government target to clear the record high backlog of driving tests will be missed by up to eight months, a Cabinet minister said.

Target to clear driving test backlog to be missed by up to eight months as half of learners forced to wait six months
Skegness to have £23 million investment.

Britain's 'hellhole' seaside town getting £23 million transformation

.

Turner Prize nominees include videotape sculptures and an artist who uses 'salvaged' dolls

Nearly a quarter of pregnant women in the UK are thought to have anaemia.

Low iron in pregnancy linked to newborn heart disease in ‘gamechanger’ discovery

World News

See more World News

Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader reveals nickname for Donald Trump after having US visa revoked

1 hour ago

The firts members of the public begin to pay their respect to the body of Pope Francis laying in state in an open casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Tens of thousands of mourners wait in eight-hour queue to pay their respects to the Pope

3 hours ago

A British man was lynched and burned alive in Ecuador after a vigilante mob stormed a police station where he was being held

Brit was burned alive in Ecuador after 'unstoppable' vigilante mob overpowered police

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News