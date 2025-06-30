Olympic Champion Tom Dean says "staggering" amount of adults can't swim, warning children are at risk

The triple gold medallist has started a campaign encouraging adults to learn to swim. Picture: Getty

By Charlotte Lynch

Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean has warned a "staggering" number of British adults cannot swim, as temperatures soar across the UK.

The three-time gold medallist told LBC News children are "much less likely to be safe in the water" if their parents don't have the skill, and has begun a campaign to encourage adults to learn.

It comes as data reveals nearly nine million UK adults are unable to swim at all.

The report from easyJet Holidays also highlights a third admit to feeling anxious around water, whilst a worrying one in five claim they were denied swimming lessons at school - despite it being compulsory on the school curriculum.

Speaking as temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius in London, Dean told LBC News "more and more people are getting in the water, they're getting in seas and pools and that's why it's super important for people to be water safe".

He acknowledged many adults feel embarrassed and self-conscious about being unable to swim, but is encouraging them to take up lessons.

Dean emphasised staying "water safe" as hotter temperatures mean more people are getting in the water. Picture: Alamy

"People get golf lessons. Swimming lessons should be exactly the same, if anything, more important because it's a life skill", he said. "If you have children, if you can't swim, your child is much less likely to be safe in the water and to swim themselves. So, get yourself down there and just see that actually it's something that everyone can do."

"It's fun, it's a great way to stay fit and healthy and it can really come in handy if you ever do find yourself in a bit of a tricky position in a body of water."

"Understandably, there's going to be a bit of trepidation, but if you can get past that first barrier and just get down and give it a go, it will make a real world of difference."

The 25-year-old swimmer has recently spoken in Parliament over concerns that not enough children are learning to swim at school.

Dean with fellow Team GB winners of the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Alamy

As well as one in five adults saying they were not taught to swim at school, the report shows that over 100 publicly accessible pools have closed across the nation over the last 20 years.

On schools, Dean told LBC News: "Unfortunately, their budgets are getting squeezed, centres are getting closed, it's harder to get to them. I'm constantly trying to push to keep it in the curriculum and make sure that every child leaves school being able to swim the 25 metres like they should."

"It's not a party political issue. Any parent, regardless of who they are, want their child to be safe. Every single parent in the world, that's a point of priority. And being water safe is just as important as any part of a child's safety."

He said MPs have been "receptive" to his argument that swimming and water safety should be at the "core" of a child's education, as exams are.

The Olympic champion has teamed up with easyJet Holidays to open a Swim School, offering 1,000 British adults six free swimming lessons ahead of the summer holidays.