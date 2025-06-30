Olympic Champion Tom Dean says "staggering" amount of adults can't swim, warning children are at risk

30 June 2025, 22:35 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 23:06

The triple gold medallist has started a campaign encouraging adults to learn to swim
The triple gold medallist has started a campaign encouraging adults to learn to swim. Picture: Getty
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean has warned a "staggering" number of British adults cannot swim, as temperatures soar across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The three-time gold medallist told LBC News children are "much less likely to be safe in the water" if their parents don't have the skill, and has begun a campaign to encourage adults to learn.

It comes as data reveals nearly nine million UK adults are unable to swim at all.

The report from easyJet Holidays also highlights a third admit to feeling anxious around water, whilst a worrying one in five claim they were denied swimming lessons at school - despite it being compulsory on the school curriculum.

Speaking as temperatures reached 31 degrees Celsius in London, Dean told LBC News "more and more people are getting in the water, they're getting in seas and pools and that's why it's super important for people to be water safe".

He acknowledged many adults feel embarrassed and self-conscious about being unable to swim, but is encouraging them to take up lessons.

Read More: Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over newcomer Mimi Xu in first round at Wimbledon

Read More: Lando Norris urges Silverstone fans not to give Oscar Piastri hostile reception

Rising temperatures have Brits flocking to lidos and beaches to keep cool
Dean emphasised staying "water safe" as hotter temperatures mean more people are getting in the water. Picture: Alamy

"People get golf lessons. Swimming lessons should be exactly the same, if anything, more important because it's a life skill", he said. "If you have children, if you can't swim, your child is much less likely to be safe in the water and to swim themselves. So, get yourself down there and just see that actually it's something that everyone can do."

"It's fun, it's a great way to stay fit and healthy and it can really come in handy if you ever do find yourself in a bit of a tricky position in a body of water."

"Understandably, there's going to be a bit of trepidation, but if you can get past that first barrier and just get down and give it a go, it will make a real world of difference."

The 25-year-old swimmer has recently spoken in Parliament over concerns that not enough children are learning to swim at school.

Dean with fellow Team GB winners of the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics.
Dean with fellow Team GB winners of the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Alamy

As well as one in five adults saying they were not taught to swim at school, the report shows that over 100 publicly accessible pools have closed across the nation over the last 20 years.

On schools, Dean told LBC News: "Unfortunately, their budgets are getting squeezed, centres are getting closed, it's harder to get to them. I'm constantly trying to push to keep it in the curriculum and make sure that every child leaves school being able to swim the 25 metres like they should."

"It's not a party political issue. Any parent, regardless of who they are, want their child to be safe. Every single parent in the world, that's a point of priority. And being water safe is just as important as any part of a child's safety."

He said MPs have been "receptive" to his argument that swimming and water safety should be at the "core" of a child's education, as exams are.

The Olympic champion has teamed up with easyJet Holidays to open a Swim School, offering 1,000 British adults six free swimming lessons ahead of the summer holidays.

Latest News

See more Latest News

T

BBC boss Tim Davie dragged into Glastonbury 'death to the IDF' row

Playa de los Toros

British woman dies in fatal jet ski crash on Costa del Sol

A former attorney general has called for Tim Davie to resign over the BBC's handling of anti-Israeli military chants at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Tim Davie should resign over BBC handling of anti-IDF chants at Glastonbury, former attorney general urges
Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat have agreed to strengthen security checks

Food delivery firms to tighten measures to stop 'illicit account-sharing'

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning match point against Mimi Xu

Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over newcomer Mimi Xu in first round at Wimbledon

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Who are Bob Vylan? Frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster made music 'too extreme' for major labels and was once filmed threatening fan

World News

See more World News

A coastal town with buildings and boats in the harbour under a rocky hill, Pigadia

Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

8 hours ago

Danmei popular among readers of erotic fiction in China / X / @Eos_chaos

China arrests more than 30 female writers in crackdown on gay erotic fiction

11 hours ago

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash

Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News