Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

19 June 2025, 08:45

The stunning home is worth £6million
The stunning home is worth £6million. Picture: Omaze

By Henry Moore

The winner of a £6m Omaze home is still waiting to be handed the keys after an anonymous complaint sparked a planning row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

South Wales resident Vicky Curtis-Cresswell won the stunning Norfolk home as part of the Omaze and Comic Relief raffle in March.

At the time, the former Miss Wales hopeful said she planned to sell the house and continue living in Wales.

But she is yet to be granted access to the home after North Norfolk District Council started an investigation into the property.

Read more: One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

The former Miss Wales finalist has been unable to move into the house.
The former Miss Wales finalist has been unable to move into the house. Picture: Omaze

An anonymous member of the public contacted the council to raise concerns the luxury house had not been built to the approved designs.

Omaze disputes this, claiming it did submit a pre-application ahead of putting the house up for grabs and will now also submit a retrospective planning application.

In the meantime, Ms Curtis-Cresswell is without her £6m home and this could go on for some time.

If the council refuses to accept the retrospective application, Omaze could be forced to make changes to the house before the keys can be handed over.

An investigation by the BBC suggests the house is bigger than the plans said it would be, with a tennis court and a swimming pool added, which seemingly do not have planning permission.

Omaze said: “Omaze continues to work with North Norfolk District Council in relation to recommendations made regarding the property in Norfolk.

“Omaze has submitted a pre-application to the council and is submitting a retrospective planning application.

“Omaze reiterates that it guarantees no house winner would ever have to incur any costs whatsoever to remedy any historical planning issue.

“Omaze further guarantees that all house prizes are transferred to winners with good and marketable title."

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “At present we are waiting for an application to be submitted by the owners to try and regularise the current breaches of planning control.

“We are expecting an application to be submitted by the end of this month.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mudryk has denied any wrongdoing, and has denied knowingly breaking any rules

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk could face four-year ban after positive drug test

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa added his signatories to the letter, published by refugee charity Choose Love last month, calling on the Prime Minister to “use all available means” to ensure humanitarian aid gets in to Gaza.

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Dame Judi Dench join open letter urging suspension of arms sales to Israel
Fears have been raised over a 'mass casualty event' at Carnival due to the size of crowds

Future of Notting Hill Carnival ‘up in the air,’ as organisers ask for more cash - and MP calls for it to be moved
Trippier wrote on instagram that he had 'no choice but to confirm publicly' that the couple had split

Kieran Trippier confirms split from wife after nearly 10 years together

Heavy rush hour traffic on M25 motorway in Surrey

UK air pollution 'killing 500 people a week' - and shortens life by nearly two years, doctors say
One in five academics on both sides of the political spectrum do not feel free to teach controversial topics, a survey has found as England's higher education watchdog issued guidance on how institutions can protect freedom of speech.

20% of UK academies do not feel free to teach controversial topics, as new report issues guidance on free speech

World News

See more World News

Iran hit targets in Israel, including a hospital

Israeli hospital struck by Iranian missiles - as Trump 'approves plans to attack Iran'

1 hour ago

The Foreign Secretary's talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran

3 hours ago

‘I like to make decisions at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

‘I like to decide at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News