Omaze winner denied keys to £6m Norfolk house amid planning row

The stunning home is worth £6million. Picture: Omaze

By Henry Moore

The winner of a £6m Omaze home is still waiting to be handed the keys after an anonymous complaint sparked a planning row.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

South Wales resident Vicky Curtis-Cresswell won the stunning Norfolk home as part of the Omaze and Comic Relief raffle in March.

At the time, the former Miss Wales hopeful said she planned to sell the house and continue living in Wales.

But she is yet to be granted access to the home after North Norfolk District Council started an investigation into the property.

Read more: One in every 20 homes for sale in UK now priced at £1 million-plus

The former Miss Wales finalist has been unable to move into the house. Picture: Omaze

An anonymous member of the public contacted the council to raise concerns the luxury house had not been built to the approved designs.

Omaze disputes this, claiming it did submit a pre-application ahead of putting the house up for grabs and will now also submit a retrospective planning application.

In the meantime, Ms Curtis-Cresswell is without her £6m home and this could go on for some time.

If the council refuses to accept the retrospective application, Omaze could be forced to make changes to the house before the keys can be handed over.

An investigation by the BBC suggests the house is bigger than the plans said it would be, with a tennis court and a swimming pool added, which seemingly do not have planning permission.

Omaze said: “Omaze continues to work with North Norfolk District Council in relation to recommendations made regarding the property in Norfolk.

“Omaze has submitted a pre-application to the council and is submitting a retrospective planning application.

“Omaze reiterates that it guarantees no house winner would ever have to incur any costs whatsoever to remedy any historical planning issue.

“Omaze further guarantees that all house prizes are transferred to winners with good and marketable title."

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “At present we are waiting for an application to be submitted by the owners to try and regularise the current breaches of planning control.

“We are expecting an application to be submitted by the end of this month.”