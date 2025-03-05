One child dead and another injured after being hit by car on sports pitch - as driver arrested

5 March 2025, 19:00 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 19:42

Kendal Rugby Union Football Club
Kendal Rugby Union Football Club. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

One child has died and another is injured after being hit by a car on a sports pitch in Cumbria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Kendal Rugby Club on Shap Road in Kendal shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, Cumbria police said.

It followed reports of a collision involving a car and two children on the pitch.

One of the children involved has died while the second child is being treated by paramedics, the force said.

Immediate family members of both respective children have been informed.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The car involved was a black BMW i40.

The area on Shap Road has since been cordoned off and investigators are at the scene.

Police are treating the collision as an isolated incident, police said. There is no suggestion at this time that it was terror-related.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online, quoting incident number 195 of March 5.

