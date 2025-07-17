Breaking News

One child dead and several injured after school bus crash in Somerset

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there had been a "number of casualties" after a 70-seater coach left the A396 near Wheddon Cross, close to Minehead, at around 3pm on Thursday. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

A child has died after a bus carrying school pupils crashed on a rural road in Somerset, with several others rushed to hospital with injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed tonight there had been a "number of casualties" after a 70-seater coach left the A396 near Wheddon Cross, close to Minehead, at around 3pm on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to free passengers who were trapped inside the overturned bus, which had been taking pupils back to Minehead Middle School after a day out at Exmoor Zoo.

Approximately 60 to 70 people were believed to be on board at the time of the collision, police said.

The crash was declared a major incident and the majority of the passengers were safely taken off the bus and transported to a nearby rest centre.

Tragically, we are confirming this evening that a child has died after a collision on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill in Exmoor this afternoon.



Tragically, we are confirming this evening that a child has died after a collision on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill in Exmoor this afternoon.

Multiple emergency services were attendance, including three air ambulances, a HM Coastguard and a police helicopter, as well as fire and rescue crews and 10 police vehicles.

Fire crews and paramedics were seen working to free those who had been trapped inside the bus.

An off-duty firefighter, who was in a car behind the coach when it crashed, got to work freeing those who were trapped before the rescue teams arrived.

Two children were taken to hospital by air ambulance, with 21 people in total taken to hospital, some of them with serious injuries.

The A396 Cutcombe Hill is a winding rural road in the heart of Exmoor National Park.

The coach came off this remote road and slid at least 20ft down a bank, the fire service says.

Gavin Ellis, Chief Fire Officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, says: "We were mobilised to a major incident to a coach that had over turned onto its roof and slip approximately 20ft (6.1m) down an embankment."

Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations for South West Ambulance Service, said 20 double-crewed ambulances had been sent to the scene, along with three air ambulances and other units.

Ch Supt Mark Edgington says the formal identification process of the dead child has begun, and that the child's parents are being supported by specialist officers.

He asked people not to speculate on the cause of the crash, saying it will only add to the distress of "the families, staff and the driver".