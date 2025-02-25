Exclusive

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, study reveals

By Emma Soteriou

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, data exclusively shared with LBC has shown.

The survey, carried out by Teacher Tapp, found that both primary and secondary school teachers in more affluent areas were happier for their child to have school dinners.

Meanwhile, in more deprived areas, around a quarter would not be willing to give school lunches to a child they care about.

It comes as part of Tom Swarbrick's campaign to turn the tide on the wave of junk food and 'Make Broccoli Great Again'.

The plan is to help sell 10,000 tonnes of broccoli every month, not only boosting fibre but also supporting British farmers.

Of the 6,548 teachers asked, 26 per cent of those in deprived areas would be against their child having school dinners.

In affluent areas, 19 per cent would be against their child having lunches provided by their school.

More than half of teachers in deprived areas also believe the quality of school lunches has got worse in the last two years.

Teacher Tapp is now calling for an increase to funding for free school meals in a bid to improve the standard of food given to children.

Grainne Hallahan, head of Community at the company, said: "These findings reveal a sad picture of school food.

"The importance of healthy food for children is well documented and for many children their school lunch is their main meal of the day.

"The government should review the way we decide which children are entitled for free school meals, while also increasing the funding provided for free school meals.

"These two steps would be the starting point to improve the standard of food for young people in school."

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Labour MP and former dinner lady Carolyn Harris said: "The problem today is schools are so big and they have to mass produce the food...

"There's also too many things like chips and chicken nuggets that kids love to eat but we don't actually think they should be eating.

"I am all for broccoli but we need to make it interesting for kids to be able to enjoy eating it and want to eat it.

"That's very difficult when you're mass producing for hundreds and hundreds of kids who would rather have a bacon baguette."

Responding to the findings of the survey, Ms Harris said: "When I do go into schools now there's so much choice that I find it difficult [to believe] that teachers are saying that they wouldn't serve it to their kids because the children are actually choosing what they eat."

She said the main issue is costs, with fresh food being more expensive.

"We know from kids who are living on the breadline that parents will make choices about the food that they buy based on what they can get the most of for the least amount of money."

Ms Harris continued: "Once things get big and cost is driving forward the market then you lose the passion and you're just looking to save money on the pounds.

"That's true with everything - look at prison food, look at hospital food, any mass produced food."