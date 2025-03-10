One person airlifted to hospital after car 'lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported

10 March 2025, 09:42 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 09:54

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after a car 'flipped over and landed on them', with several people, including young three young girls, reportedly injured in the incident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a car that had flipped onto its roof and had 'landed on a pedestrian' during a horror crash in Greater Manchester on Sunday.

The accident, which took place in Wythenshawe shortly before 5pm on Sunday, saw emergency services including the fire brigade in attendance.

The incident, which took place at the junction with Hollyhedge Road and Greenwood Road, saw a host of emergency response vehicles in attendance.

Two air ambulances were seen landing at the scene of the accident, alongside several incident response units, paramedics, police and enhanced rescue units.

The incident, which took place at the junction with Hollyhedge Road and Greenwood Road, saw a host of emergency response vehicles in attendance. Picture: Google

It comes amid reports that a local mother said her three young daughters were all taken to hospital following the incident, with the family travelling in a taxi at the time.

A large cordon was put in place and remained throughout the afternoon and evening for investigations to take place.

A taxi was seen taped off within the cordon, alongside a second car.

A third vehicle was seen lying on its side surrounded by evidence screens.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before 5pm this evening (Sunday 9th March), two fire engines from Stockport Central and Wythenshawe fire station, along with the Technical Response Unit from Ashton, were call to an incident on Greenwood Road, Wythenshawe.

"Firefighters have been in attendance for around thirty minutes and are still at the scene.”

LBC has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment, with the force yet to release a statement following the incident

This story is being updated.

