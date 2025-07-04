One-year-old girl dies after police receive reports of 'concern for a child' at Sheffield property

4 July 2025, 08:15

By Rebecca Henrys

A one-year-old girl has died after police were called to a property in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the property on Overend Way in the city following 'concerns for a child' reported by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On July 2, we received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a concern for a child at a property on Overend Way in Sheffield.

"Officers responded and a one-year-old child was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she sadly later died.

"Officers are working to ascertain the circumstances that lead to the child’s death and our investigation remains on-going."

