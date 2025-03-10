Online Safety Act - everything you need to know

10 March 2025, 07:19 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 07:20

Aggie Chambre explains the Online Safety Act

Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

There are two key parts to the new Online Safety Act coming.

Although the Act was passed in 2023, it will only be later in this month and then in the summer that new powers arrive that will apply to search services and social media.

The children’s codes will begin in the summer - this means that new powers will arrive that will ensure platforms have systems in place to prevent children encountering harmful content.

Like pornography or content that encourages self-harm or eating disorders.

Ofcom is set to be the enforcer of this. And will ask tech companies to bring in age checks, where necessary.

The other important part of the act will come into play later this month. The illegal codes.

This will protect users against illegal content. This means things like extreme pornography, child sexual abuse and terrorism.

Many believe there are gaping holes in this legislation and it won’t go nearly far enough - but others think it could impact free speech.

Ministers admit more is likely to be needed on this legislation but they want to see how it works before changing its shape.

