LBC's Online Safety Day: Where you can get help and support

As part of our commitment to raising awareness about online safety, LBC is dedicating an entire day of programming to this critical topic.

With a major focus on the dangers facing children and holding those in power accountable, we will be exploring the roles of the government, UK regulators, tech companies, and social media platforms in ensuring a safer digital environment.

However, we understand that online safety issues can have a profound impact on individuals and families. If you or someone you know has been affected by these issues, it's important to know that there are resources available to provide support and guidance.

For practical advice on protecting your children online, you can read our ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt. This comprehensive guide provides essential tools and tips for setting up parental controls on popular apps and games, helping you navigate the digital world with confidence 1 .

Reporting Image Abuse

For those who have been impacted by image abuse, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a valuable resource. The IWF works tirelessly to identify and remove illegal content from the internet, and they offer a safe and confidential way to report such material. We have had the opportunity to interview the CEO of the IWF as part of our programming, highlighting their crucial role in keeping the internet safer.

Eating Disorders

Conversations about eating disorders often arise in discussions about online safety, as social media can sometimes contribute to body image issues. For anyone seeking support or advice related to eating disorders, Beating Eating Disorders is a trusted organisation providing comprehensive resources and guidance.

Child Welfare Concerns

The NSPCC is a leading charity focused on child welfare and protection. They offer a wealth of information and support for parents and guardians concerned about their children's safety online. As part of our programming, we will be featuring a guest from the NSPCC to discuss broader child welfare concerns and how to address them.

Suicide Prevention

For those dealing with issues related to suicide, the Molly Rose Foundation is dedicated to providing support and resources. They will be joining us as guests on our programming to share their insights and help raise awareness about this critical issue.

Emotional Support

If you're struggling emotionally and need someone to talk to, the Samaritans are available to offer confidential support. They provide a safe space to discuss your feelings and concerns without judgment.

Staying Safe Online

Finally, for parents seeking tips on how to keep their families safe online, including advice on avoiding scams, Internet Matters is an excellent resource. They offer practical guidance on setting up parental controls, understanding online risks, and fostering healthy digital habits.

Online safety is a collective responsibility, and by working together, we can create a safer digital environment for everyone. If you or someone you know has been impacted by online safety issues, don't hesitate to reach out to these organisations for support.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the internet is a positive and safe space for all.