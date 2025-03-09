LBC's Online Safety Day: Where you can get help and support

9 March 2025, 18:57

If you or someone you know has been affected by these issues, it's important to know that there are resources available to provide support and guidance.
If you or someone you know has been affected by these issues, it's important to know that there are resources available to provide support and guidance. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Online Safety Day is on Monday 10th March from 7am to midnight on LBC, available across the UK on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device; on DAB digital radio and TV, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

LBC

By LBC

As part of our commitment to raising awareness about online safety, LBC is dedicating an entire day of programming to this critical topic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With a major focus on the dangers facing children and holding those in power accountable, we will be exploring the roles of the government, UK regulators, tech companies, and social media platforms in ensuring a safer digital environment.

However, we understand that online safety issues can have a profound impact on individuals and families. If you or someone you know has been affected by these issues, it's important to know that there are resources available to provide support and guidance.

For practical advice on protecting your children online, you can read our ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt. This comprehensive guide provides essential tools and tips for setting up parental controls on popular apps and games, helping you navigate the digital world with confidence1.

Reporting Image Abuse

For those who have been impacted by image abuse, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a valuable resource. The IWF works tirelessly to identify and remove illegal content from the internet, and they offer a safe and confidential way to report such material. We have had the opportunity to interview the CEO of the IWF as part of our programming, highlighting their crucial role in keeping the internet safer.

Eating Disorders

Conversations about eating disorders often arise in discussions about online safety, as social media can sometimes contribute to body image issues. For anyone seeking support or advice related to eating disorders, Beating Eating Disorders is a trusted organisation providing comprehensive resources and guidance.

Child Welfare Concerns

The NSPCC is a leading charity focused on child welfare and protection. They offer a wealth of information and support for parents and guardians concerned about their children's safety online. As part of our programming, we will be featuring a guest from the NSPCC to discuss broader child welfare concerns and how to address them.

Suicide Prevention

For those dealing with issues related to suicide, the Molly Rose Foundation is dedicated to providing support and resources. They will be joining us as guests on our programming to share their insights and help raise awareness about this critical issue.

Emotional Support

If you're struggling emotionally and need someone to talk to, the Samaritans are available to offer confidential support. They provide a safe space to discuss your feelings and concerns without judgment.

Staying Safe Online

Finally, for parents seeking tips on how to keep their families safe online, including advice on avoiding scams, Internet Matters is an excellent resource. They offer practical guidance on setting up parental controls, understanding online risks, and fostering healthy digital habits.

Online safety is a collective responsibility, and by working together, we can create a safer digital environment for everyone. If you or someone you know has been impacted by online safety issues, don't hesitate to reach out to these organisations for support.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure that the internet is a positive and safe space for all.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People hugging as they attend a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Covid Memorial Wall in London. Picture date: Sunday March 9, 2025.

Heartbreaking scenes as bereaved across UK pay tribute to victims of Covid-19 on fifth anniversary of outbreak
Tributes to women murdered by men have been left at the Clapham Common bandstand

List of at least 95 women killed by men in the UK in the past year left at Sarah Everard vigil site in south London
Warm Summer-like weather as people enjoy the sunshine along the riverside of the Thames River at Richmond.

UK records two warmest days of the year this weekend as temperatures soar to 20C - hotter than Italy and Spain
Residents walk past rubble and damaged buildings in a devastated area in Gaza on March 8, 2025.

Israel says it is cutting off electricity supply to Gaza 'immediately' one week after blockading all humanitarian aid
Amen Taklay

Boy, 14, charged over teenager, 15, found dead in Glasgow street

Some TV crew members have thrown their support behind the Duchess of Sussex

Eight members of Meghan Markle's TV crew deny claims of 'toxic behaviour' made against the Duchess of Sussex

World News

See more World News

An armed man was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel Sunday morning following a confrontation outside the White House

Armed man shot by Secret Service outside White House

9 hours ago

Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane

One confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashes east coast coast of Australia during ex-Cyclone Alfred

12 hours ago

A general view of yacht washed on the shore in the Broadwater at Labrador on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

Flood risks across Australian coast as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred batters country and millions stay indoors

21 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News