Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse. Picture: Jeremy Indika

By Flaminia Luck

A survivor of sexual abuse who now educates young people about the issue has described the online world as a “free-for-all,” adding offenders “aren’t afraid” of committing crimes there.

Jeremy Indika, founder of the movement Something to Say, has criticised the stark contrast between how offences are dealt with in the real world compared to the virtual world.

“If a sexual offence happens in a school, or a workplace, an investigation is launched immediately and adjustments are made, so that it doesn’t happen again.

“But with sexual offences that happen every day, every minute on social media platforms…nothing.

“Offenders aren’t afraid, because they know it’s a free-for-all.”

Mr Indika, who was abused as a child, now works to help both students and staff identify signs of abuse in schools, aiming to prevent and ultimately stop such crimes from happening.

Mr Indika waived his right to anonymity to speak about the issue . Picture: Jeremy Indika

‘Not normal’

He believes social media should be restricted to those over the age of 18 arguing that “profit-making platforms” have become breeding grounds for harmful behaviours such as cyber-flashing, harassment, and exploitation - which have been increasingly normalised.

“We know that young girls consider receiving unsolicited pictures of men’s genitalia and being harassed in their DM’s as part of normal life.

“It is not normal life.

“Boys are also up against it with sextortion issues.

“Most of these young people will not respond to these approaches but some will and it can lead to devastating situations.”

Jeremy Indika goes into schools to speak to students and staff about the issue of abuse. Picture: Jeremy Indika

Mr Indika said one of the most surprising things he has learned while discussing and educating others about the issue is just how easily a young person can be groomed or exploited online.

He shared a shocking example a 10-year old boy playing FIFA on Xbox Live who was contacted by another user and offered £100 worth of FIFA coins for a topless photo.

“Then, once that exchange is successful and no one finds out about it (because they wouldn’t) what do you think the chances are that he sends the next more explicit request for another £100?”

‘Perfect recipe to exploit’

Mr Indika spoke of how offenders will use all kinds of tactics - such as false promises of money in exchange for explicit images, to persuasion that there is a relationship of sorts and that the next exciting development would be to meet up in person.

“It’s known that offenders who prefer girls go to social media and those who prefer boys go to gaming platforms,” he continued.

He added that all young people are vulnerable to being groomed online - no matter their age, emotional state or background.

“Throughout childhood and adolescence, they’re naturally looking for praise, affirmations and someone to make them feel valued, important and confident.

“This is the perfect recipe for someone to exploit."

Mr Indika says all young people are vulnerable to being groomed online - regardless of background. Picture: Getty

Mr Indika has called for stricter sentencing as well as better monitoring of the online activity of offenders in response to these issues.

“8/10 offenders who are found with extreme abuse images involving children never see a prison sentence.

“This continues to those who are interacting with minors online and arrange to meet them.

“Once offenders are released, we need stricter monitoring of their online activity, what job they’re doing and what access they have to other children.

“And I know this is all costly, but what is the price we put on children’s safety?”

To see more of Jeremy’s work, check out his website