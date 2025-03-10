Two thirds of Brits support giving social media bosses jail time if they fail to protect young people online

By Henry Moore

The majority of Brits support jailing social media bosses if they fail to protect children online, LBC has learned.

An exclusive LBC poll by More in Common shows 66% of Brits support giving these tech bosses jail time if they fail to properly protect young people, while only 11% are against it.

Support for the measure is present amongst most demographics with 68% of Conservative voters and 71% of Labour voters backing the move.

It comes after the technology secretary warned social media bosses could face prison sentences amid a startling rise in child abuse online.

Speaking last year, Peter Kyle said social media platforms must be “watertight” in their protection of children or face large fines or jail time.

"If they allow the children who are under the age that is appropriate, to view content, then they can face heavy fines and, in some circumstances, they'll face prison sentences,” he told Sky News in December.

While the majority of social media apps require children to be at least 13 years old when they sign up, Advertising Standards Authority’s “100 Children Report” revealed children regularly lie about their age to access these platforms.

This means young children are regularly exposed to age-restricted content and become targets to predators online.

Speaking to LBC, online safety advocate Iona Silverman said: “Social media companies must start taking responsibility for the content their algorithms propagate.

“Traditionally, they have claimed they cannot police content, placing the onus on those who upload it to ensure its safety.

“This approach is no longer tenable. The Online Safety Act mandates that social media entities protect users, especially young people, from online harms.

“Tech companies need to increase moderation, transparency and improve their safeguarding.”