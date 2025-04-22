Exclusive

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips insists she's 'not an object for sex' but wants to 'empower herself' as a feminist

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has insisted that she is 'not an object for sex' but instead wants to 'empower herself' as a feminist.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Lily Phillips said she had chosen to become a porn star to empower herself.

She said that if she were a male porn star she would not be asked about her parents' thoughts on her career, adding that she found it "insulting".

"This is something I have definitely chosen to do," Phillips said.

"It's a choice I make to empower myself," she said. "It's very simple - I enjoy it and I do it."

Asked if she considered herself a feminist, she said: "Yes, I would say I'm a feminist.

"I think it's extremely liberating to be able to have sex with anybody just like a man could."

Phillips dropped out of university after doing well from OnlyFans, instead deciding to pursue a career in porn.

"Of course porn isn't [my parents'] first choice for me," she said. "They weren't super ecstatic that I was going into porn but that's life. They love me and they will always back me."

Her comments come after a documentary was made about her sleeping with 100 men in a day.

The maker of the documentary, Josh Pieters, previously told Tom that he "doesn't view her as a victim".

He said he "wasn't there to judge" when making the documentary but wanted to understand her more as a person.

Pieters admitted on the day of the event in October she seemed "a bit more vulnerable" and that issues including security or physical and emotional health were not properly checked.

Reflecting on the experience, and potentially moving on to sleep with 1,000 men in a day, Phillips said: "I just believe I would do it very differently."

Asked what her parents would think about her actions, she said it was her own life, insisting a man wouldn't be asked that in her position.

"To me, I'm a grown woman, I pay my own rent, I feel like if there was a male porn star sat here you wouldn't be asking them what do your parents think," Phillips said.

"I find it quite insulting. At the end of the day, my parents, as much as I want to make them proud, it is my own life. I am an adult and I get to choose what I want to do."

She said she "100%" felt male porn stars were treated differently.

"I work with male porn stars a lot and, when I've spoken to them, maybe they're a dad or something like that," she explained.

"I've asked them 'What is it like to do porn and be a father?' and they say they get first bumps at the school gates which I can understand is going to be a different story when I have kids."