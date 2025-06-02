Exclusive

'Our enemies are at our door', warns Lord Robertson as government unveils Strategic Defence Review

2 June 2025, 19:24 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 19:37

Lord George Robertson
Lord George Robertson has warned our enemies are already at our door. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Lord Robertson has claimed the UK is "probably not" ready to fight a war today, and warned "we're facing an enemy that is working against us all the time".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, the former Secretary General of NATO and Labour Party politician who co-wrote the Strategic Defence Review admitted that our forces have been "hollowed out", but said we're not facing an enemy today "in conventional terms".

"Cyber attacks, assassinations, election interference, disinformation campaigns" are all activities that are already happening, he said.

He continued: "Our enemies are at our door. They're already there. And when you've got a question about welfare or warfare, you know, what happens if a cyber attack stops our hospitals from working? What if it turns our power off? What happens if it stops the cars, the police cars in the street?

"These things are real and alive. And some cases are actually happening today."

Read more: Healey pledges to 'create British Army that is 10 times more lethal' as full details of defence review emerge

Read more: Britain’s Strategic Defence Review is the most important in a generation

Lord Robertson stressed the urgency of implementing the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review.

He said: "There is an urgency about the way in which the Russians especially, and others as well, are ganging up on us and using different means.

"Now, it might well be that what we are seeing in Ukraine today could be the nature of war in the future. You know, Ukraine might actually be yesterday's war.

"Tomorrow's war could be much nastier, much crueller, much more brutal."

He recognised that it will take some time for our adversaries to build up capabilities, but in the meantime we too have to build up our capabilities.

He added: "You have the homeland defence that we've got to build up in order to deal with the grey zone attacks that we're already experiencing."

Andrew asked Lord Robertson whether he wakes up scared or confident when thinking about the country's defence and security.

He said: "If we do these things, then we'll be a safe nation. If we don't do it, I think we're vulnerable.

"So it is a hinge moment. You've got to make a decision. The country's got to make a decision, and this is the time to make it."

Defence Secretary John Healey making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons
Defence Secretary John Healey making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

Artificial intelligence, drones and a £1 billion investment in homeland missile defence are all part of the plans to keep the UK safe in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the rise of China.

There should be room for a “small uplift” in the number of full-time Army soldiers, and personnel in back-office roles released to “front line roles” under the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review.

Defence Secretary John Healey has pledged to “create a British Army that is 10 times more lethal” through software and long-range weapons, and committed to delivering “the best kit and technology into the hands of our frontline forces”.

The military have been told that “an immediate priority” should be a “shift towards greater use of autonomy and artificial intelligence”, while the Army should be prepared to operate with “a 20-40-40” mix between crewed systems, “reusable” tech such as drones, and “consumables” such as rockets, shells and missiles.

Mr Healey has also pledged to “protect the UK homeland” with “up to £1 billion new funding invested in homeland air and missile defence”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain plays a forehand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Cameron Norrie out of French Open after convincing defeat to Novak Djokovic

Households across the UK can claim up to £300 this June in payments to help with essential costs amid the cost of living crisis.

UK households to get £300 summer cost of living payment from this month

Britain's Jack Draper reacts as he plays against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik

Jack Draper knocked out of the French Open by Alexander Bublik

Jodey Whiting, 42, was found dead in 2017 just two weeks after her Employment Support Allowance (ESA) was cut.

Disabled mum-of-nine killed herself because her benefits were incorrectly cut, inquest finds
Arrivals at the UK Border at Heathrow Terminal 3

The UK airports that allow you to keep liquids in bags through security

AI, drones and missile defence investment part of UK new defence plans

Healey pledges to 'create British Army that is 10 times more lethal' as full details of defence review emerge

World News

See more World News

According to documents filed for the federal criminal case, officers found at least 14 unused Molotov cocktails in Soliman's possession when they arrested him.

Colorado firebomb attack was year in the making, FBI says, as suspect faces terror and hate crime charges

25 mins ago

Holocaust survivor among victims in Colorado as man charged with murder after 'petrol bomb' attack at pro-Israel rally

Holocaust survivor among victims in Colorado as man charged with murder after 'petrol bomb' attack at pro-Israel rally

2 hours ago

Russia and Ukraine agree prisoner swap following peace talks as Putin's negotiator proposes 'limited ceasefire'

Russia and Ukraine agree prisoner swap following peace talks as Putin's negotiator proposes 'limited ceasefire'

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News