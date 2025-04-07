Outrage as rescued surfer sets up fundraiser for new wetsuit - rather than RNLI

7 April 2025, 12:20

Outrage as rescued surfer sets up fundraiser for new wetsuit - rather than RNLI. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A surfer who was plucked from the sea by rescuers has sparked outrage after setting up a fundraiser for a brand new wetsuit instead of the organisations that saved him.

Sam Brenchley got into trouble off the coast of Cornwall on March 31 after he was struck over the head by his surfboard and fell unconscious.

It wasn't long before Royal National Lifeboat (RNLI) and Cornwall Air Ambulance came to his aid, pulling Mr Brenchley from the cold waters off Fistral Beach, Newquay, ultimately saving his life.

But instead of launching a fundraising campaign for those who rescued him, the surfer launched an appeal for a new £350 wetsuit.

Noting the wetsuit he usually wore had to be cut from his body by paramedics following the accident, the surfer was unconscious for "several minutes" before being rescued, brought to shore by rescuers, and being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Ryan Nile, one of three rescuers who save Mr Brenchley's life, said: “This is very disheartening to see.

Outrage as rescued surfer sets up fundraiser for new wetsuit - rather than RNLI. Picture: Facebook

"A donation to the air ambulance is more suitable than a wetsuit!”

The fundraiser led many to question whether the fundraiser was an April Fool's joke.

The surfer's life was saved after he was spotted by an “off-duty lifeguard” and fellow surfers, with the individuals dragging him to the shore where he was “brought back to life”.

Cornwall Air Ambulance landed nearby, with Newquay coastguard rescue team and paramedics also attended to help with Mr Brenchley's treatment.

Recounting the incident on Facebook, the surfer wrote: “On Monday I got hit by a surfboard and suffered a blackout in the water at Fistral and had to get airlifted off the beach.

"Unfortunately, for safety precautions they cut my wetsuit off me. Could you please donate to help me get a new suit and get back into water doing the thing I love.”

Summer, people at Fistral Surfing beach, Newquay town; Cornwall County; England; UK
Summer, people at Fistral Surfing beach, Newquay town; Cornwall County; England; UK. Picture: Alamy

One user named Zak De Ville commented: “Is this a delayed April fools? How about donating to the air ambulance, that has cost them as a charity around £4,000 to airlift you to hospital.”

Following widespread criticism, the surfer updated the post, adding: “I want to thank the air ambulance for their incredible service and to the people on the beach that found me and saved my life – to say I’m full of gratitude right now is an understatement.

“Thank you to the hospital for looking after me and treating me with so much care and love.

“To the people that have sent kind messages also, thank you for putting good energy my way while I heal.

“Surfing for me is a big part of my mental health stability and this suit allows me to go out everyday and spend time doing the thing I love. I just want to get back to that position when I have recovered, once again thank you for your help.”

