Oxford Covid vaccine: Millions to get first dose sooner after regulators change guidance

30 December 2020, 11:45 | Updated: 30 December 2020, 11:55

More people will be given a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
More people will be given a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Government regulators have announced a major change to the vaccine rollout strategy, meaning more people will be given a first dose to achieve mass protection.

Initial plans said the second dose would be given three weeks later, but in order to ensure a high level of uptake, there was "immediate urgency" for the roll out to start straight away.

Speaking at a briefing at Downing Street today, Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee of Vaccinations and Immunisations, said: "We recommend delivery of the first vaccine should be prioritised for both the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine."

Experts have determined the first dose of the Oxford vaccine is 70% effective 22 days after the first dose.

A joint statement from the four UK Chief Medical Officers said: "The MHRA authorisation includes conditions that the AstraZeneca (Oxford) vaccine should be administered in two doses, with the second dose given between 4 and 12 weeks after the first.

"The MHRA has also clarified that for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the interval between doses must be at least 3 weeks. For both vaccines, data provided to MHRA demonstrate that whilst efficacy is optimised when a second dose is administered both offer considerable protection after a single dose, at least in the short term.

"For both vaccines the second dose completes the course and is likely to be important for longer term protection. The JCVI has subsequently recommended that as many people on the JCVI priority list as possible should sequentially be offered a first vaccine dose as the initial priority.

"They have advised that the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may be given between 3 to 12 weeks following the first dose, and that the second dose of the AstraZeneca (Oxford) vaccine may be given between 4 to 12 weeks following the first dose."

They added: "Operationally this will mean that second doses of both vaccines will be administered towards the end of the recommended vaccine dosing schedule of 12 weeks.

"This will maximise the number of people getting vaccine and therefore receiving protection in the next 12 weeks."

More to follow...

