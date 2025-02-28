Sadiq Khan kicks off process of pedestrianising Oxford Street as he calls for Londoners to have their say

28 February 2025, 06:43

London, UK. 17th Sep, 2024. General view of taxis and buses on Oxford Street
London, UK. 17th Sep, 2024. General view of taxis and buses on Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sadiq Khan has taken a major step towards pedestrianising Oxford Street as he called for the public to have their say on the plan.

The London mayor has launched the consultation on his proposal to ban traffic on the central London shopping street, which he first announced in September.

He said at the time that the plan would "unlock the true potential" of the famous street, which he said had "suffered in recent years".

The public consultation, which opened on Friday, is open until May 2 and allows Londoners to have their say on the proposal as well as plans to establish a new mayoral development corporation which would provide the necessary planning powers.

In a statement, the mayor said: "These proposals would help to restore this famous part of the capital and support good businesses, while creating new jobs and boosting growth.

"I encourage everyone to have their say on these proposals, which would transform Oxford Street into a place Londoners and the whole of the country can be proud of as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

A pedestrianised Oxford Street at night
A pedestrianised Oxford Street at night. Picture: Greater London Authority

Khan's previous plans to pedestrianise the street were blocked in 2018 by Westminster Council.

In a statement, Westminster Council said it had been working with the mayor on the new proposals to "ensure that the voices of residents and businesses are heard".

It added that the mayor's team had agreed to a number of changes in response to concerns the council had raised including access for taxis, improved safety and security measures and that the proposed mayoral development corporation boundary is reduced to one block either side of Oxford Street, subject to consultation.

Councillor Adam Hug, leader of Westminster Council, said: "We seek to work pragmatically with the mayor's team to ensure a bright future for the nation's high street as well as for our residential communities and businesses."

Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled by the Mayor.
Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled by the Mayor. Picture: tfl

Of the plans, Councillor Richard Olszewski, leader of Camden Council, said: "The London-wide and national economic benefits of such a scheme are there to be seen for residents and visitors alike, as are wider benefits for air quality and health and wellbeing."

He added: "We look forward to engaging with the mayor and other stakeholders on the consultation and continuing to work with them on developing the proposals, including to benefit neighbouring areas like Fitzrovia and Holborn."

Restrictions already in place mean vehicular access to parts of Oxford Street is limited to taxis and buses between 7am and 7pm, except on Sundays.

The road is one of the world's busiest shopping areas, attracting around half a million visitors each day.

Have your say here.

