In Pictures: The Brummies who turned out for Ozzie

Fans view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Harvey

Ozzy Osbourne’s family joined fans in paying an emotional farewell to the heavy metal star during a procession in Birmingham.

Sharon Osbourne, who was married to the musician for more than four decades, became emotional as she stepped out of a car to view the hundreds of floral tributes and balloons laid around the Black Sabbath bench.

The former X Factor judge, 72, was helped out of the first vehicle in the cortege by her and Ozzy’s son Jack, who joined her at the event along with their daughters Aimee and Kelly – who all raised their hands in a peace sign while paying their respects.

The funeral cortege of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne travels along Broad Street in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Mourners and music fans lined the streets to pay their respects. Picture: Getty

The family members wiped away tears at the bench as they inspected tributes, with members of the crowd shouting “we love you Ozzy”.

Sharon and her children carried a pink rose, wrapped in black paper tied with a purple ribbon, that they laid on top of the many other floral tributes that sat next to a poster of the star, which said “Birmingham will always love you”.

Sharon kissed the flower she was holding before laying it in the middle of the tributes.

A member of the public mourns as Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege travels through his home city. Picture: Getty

Two fans share a kiss on Broad Street. Picture: Alamy

A child is carried out of the crowd as people gather on the day of the funeral cortege of the former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Speaking after Osbourne's hearse left the bridge, John Cahill, from Birmingham, said it was "an emotional day for a lot of people from around the world".

He said: "I've liked Ozzy all my life and when I heard of his passing, as you can see here, it's just touched everybody's heart.

"I just had to be here today. It's been a very emotional day, I did get emotional, I think everybody has."

Eliza Finn-O’Shea of Birmingham poses in front of tributes prior Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege. Picture: Getty

Bruce the dog who has changed his name today to 'doggy osbourne'. Picture: Getty

Fans climbed up onto the roofs of Broad Street to get a view of Ozzy. Picture: Alamy

Dianne Powell, from Cannock in Staffordshire, laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge after Osbourne's hearse had left.

She told the PA news agency: "It was crammed in the crowd but really emotional. It's just very sad, I watched him a lot on the TV.

"It was very special to be here. There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne."

Fans gather near to the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street. Picture: Alamy

Fans held up toys and flowers in tribute. Picture: Alamy

The hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out "Ozzy" and a cross on its roof, then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench.

Musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege, and fans threw flowers at the hearse while it slowly passed through the city.

Fans react during Ozzy Osbourne's hometown procession. Picture: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Workers on a new skyscraper in Birmingham city centre had a grandstand view. Picture: Alamy

Fans also left tributes outside a mural on Navigation Street, which was created ahead of the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, which took place a few weeks ago.

The hearse carrying Osbourne's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.

Fans do their best to get the best view of at Black Sabbath Bridge. Picture: Getty

A fan holds a floral tribute and a message. Picture: Alamy

Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.