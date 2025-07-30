Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
In Pictures: The Brummies who turned out for Ozzie
30 July 2025, 19:22
Ozzy Osbourne’s family joined fans in paying an emotional farewell to the heavy metal star during a procession in Birmingham.
Sharon Osbourne, who was married to the musician for more than four decades, became emotional as she stepped out of a car to view the hundreds of floral tributes and balloons laid around the Black Sabbath bench.
The former X Factor judge, 72, was helped out of the first vehicle in the cortege by her and Ozzy’s son Jack, who joined her at the event along with their daughters Aimee and Kelly – who all raised their hands in a peace sign while paying their respects.
The family members wiped away tears at the bench as they inspected tributes, with members of the crowd shouting “we love you Ozzy”.
Sharon and her children carried a pink rose, wrapped in black paper tied with a purple ribbon, that they laid on top of the many other floral tributes that sat next to a poster of the star, which said “Birmingham will always love you”.
Sharon kissed the flower she was holding before laying it in the middle of the tributes.
Speaking after Osbourne's hearse left the bridge, John Cahill, from Birmingham, said it was "an emotional day for a lot of people from around the world".
He said: "I've liked Ozzy all my life and when I heard of his passing, as you can see here, it's just touched everybody's heart.
"I just had to be here today. It's been a very emotional day, I did get emotional, I think everybody has."
Dianne Powell, from Cannock in Staffordshire, laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge after Osbourne's hearse had left.
She told the PA news agency: "It was crammed in the crowd but really emotional. It's just very sad, I watched him a lot on the TV.
"It was very special to be here. There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne."
The hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out "Ozzy" and a cross on its roof, then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench.
Musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege, and fans threw flowers at the hearse while it slowly passed through the city.
Fans also left tributes outside a mural on Navigation Street, which was created ahead of the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, which took place a few weeks ago.
The hearse carrying Osbourne's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.
Flowers were placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.
The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.