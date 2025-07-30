Fans to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham procession

By Ella Bennett

Ozzy Osbourne fans are to pay their respects to the heavy metal star in a procession taking place in his home city of Birmingham.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who played a farewell gig in the city earlier in the month, died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.

The hearse carrying Osbourne will make its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge from around 1pm on Wednesday.

His family members are expected to watch the cortege, which will be accompanied by a live brass band.

Fans have left heartfelt messages and floral tributes around the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days to honour the heavy metal star who was born in the Aston area of Birmingham.

Members of the public have also signed a book of condolences, opened by Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery, which is currently holding an exhibition titled Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero.

While organising the procession, Birmingham City Council collaborated with the Osbourne family, who funded all of the associated costs.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

Broad Street will be closed to through traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted during this time before the road re-opens when the event finishes.

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward – were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

The group, which formed in 1968, are widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the noughties reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.

The music star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, performed his last gig on July 5 in a concert that also saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.