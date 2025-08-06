Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed - as official certificate lists job as 'rock legend'

Musician Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death has been revealed as heart attack after the rock legend passed away aged 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 "surrounded by love" just weeks after he took to the stage one last time with his band mates at Villa Park in Birmingham.

His official death certificate lists 'acute myocardial infarction' and 'out of hospital cardiac arrest' as the causes of death.

It also lists coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as "joint causes".

The document lists his occupation as a "rock legend, songwriter and performer" in a tribute to the late star.

Announcing his passing, his family said in a statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

The family of Ozzy Osbourne lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham,. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham - a stone's throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 - that it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Last week, a tearful Sharon Osbourne laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge to pay tribute to her late husband, as fans lined the streets to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.

A hearse carrying Osbourne has made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge as thousands of fans descended on Birmingham city centre.

His wife, former X Factor judge Sharon, 72, could be seen hugging the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, after she arrived at the Black Sabbath bench where floral tributes have been laid.

His family watched the heartfelt messages and floral tributes left by fans around the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street to honour the heavy metal star who was born in the Aston area of Birmingham.

As frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene - a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock. His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon - whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children - through their reality TV series The Osbournes.