Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed - as official certificate lists job as 'rock legend'

6 August 2025, 00:35

Musician Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack.
Musician Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death has been revealed as heart attack after the rock legend passed away aged 76.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 "surrounded by love" just weeks after he took to the stage one last time with his band mates at Villa Park in Birmingham.

His official death certificate lists 'acute myocardial infarction' and 'out of hospital cardiac arrest' as the causes of death.

It also lists coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as "joint causes".

The document lists his occupation as a "rock legend, songwriter and performer" in a tribute to the late star.

Announcing his passing, his family said in a statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. "Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne stuns fans with Black Sabbath at star-studded farewell gig

The family of Ozzy Osbourne lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham,
The family of Ozzy Osbourne lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham,. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham - a stone's throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 - that it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Last week, a tearful Sharon Osbourne laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge to pay tribute to her late husband, as fans lined the streets to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.

A hearse carrying Osbourne has made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge as thousands of fans descended on Birmingham city centre.

His wife, former X Factor judge Sharon, 72, could be seen hugging the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, after she arrived at the Black Sabbath bench where floral tributes have been laid.

His family watched the heartfelt messages and floral tributes left by fans around the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street to honour the heavy metal star who was born in the Aston area of Birmingham.

As frontman of Black Sabbath, Ozzy was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene - a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock. His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon - whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children - through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.

Four in five first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get on property ladder, research reveals
Gary Lineker will return to television at ITV just four months after leaving the BBC in a high-profile antisemitism row sparked by a social media post.

Gary Lineker to join ITV as host of celebrity game show after high-profile BBC exit

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK spiked a day after punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at Glastonbury.

Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'
The Submersible Titan imploded, fatally killing five people in 2023.

OceanGate CEO 'dangerously ignored his peers' and 'never did proper tests' on doomed sub, insider claims
Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk 'How To Change Our Future”

Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised in Italy

Sign advertising Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand

World News

See more World News

The brother of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has urged world leaders to pressure Hamas and 'bring my little brother home'.

‘Bring my little brother home’: Brother of Israeli hostage in Hamas video urges world leaders to ‘act before it’s too late’

2 hours ago

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover.

Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

4 hours ago

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News