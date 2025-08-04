Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

4 August 2025, 07:26

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.
Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

By Rebecca Henrys

Palestine Action supporters are allegedly planning to flout terror laws in an attempt to overwhelm the police and the courts.

Campaigners will attend demonstrations across the country on Saturday in support of the proscribed group, according to The Telegraph, which has seen documents outlining the plans.

The plan was outlined at an event hosted by Cage International in Birmingham, where former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg called on people to join the demonstration in support of Palestine Action.

Cage International and Defend Our Juries are just two of the groups allegedly involved in coordinating the action.

In a briefing document, drafted by Defend Our Juries, those considering taking part are warned that doing so "comes with risk.

"It would be practically and politically difficult for the state to respond to an action on this scale.

"Even assuming it had the physical capacity to arrest so many people on the same day, the political fallout from such an operation would be incalculable, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of the Government and the police.

"Our assessment is that an action on this scale could be enough for the ban to be lifted.

"Charging and prosecuting at least 500 more people, in addition to the 200 people already arrested, is likely to be beyond the capacity of the state, given the current situation in the criminal justice system."

London, England, UK. 23rd June, 2025. Palestine Action supporters stage a protest in Trafalgar Square against government plans to proscribe the activist group.
London, England, UK. 23rd June, 2025. Palestine Action supporters stage a protest in Trafalgar Square against government plans to proscribe the activist group.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own placards and 'thick black markers' to write the words "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action" when in place at the demonstration.

Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist group on July 5, which made it illegal to express support for the group. Since then, more than 100 people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in demonstrations in support of Palestine Action.

The co-founder of Palestine Action won the right to raise a legal challenge against the proscription and a judicial review of the legality of the group is due to be heard in the Autumn.

The Crown Court backlog has reached a 25-year high with more than 75,000 outstanding cases as of June 2025, according to the Criminal Bar Association.

