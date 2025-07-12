Breaking News

Police detain protestors in Parliament Square after they hold signs in support of Palestine Action

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Police detained protestors in Parliament Square on Saturday afternoon after they were pictured holding signs reading “I support Palestine Action” days after the group was proscribed.

The activist opposed to the proscription of the group descended on Parliament Square holding the signs which read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the group a terrorist organisation on Wednesday - a move that had appeals dismissed and was later approved in the Lords.

The decision came after two Palestine Action activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two planes with red paint.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to LBC it was in the process of making arrests.

Police detain people after they took part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action. Picture: Alamy

Officers could be seen searching the bags of protesters and taking their ID cards.Some demonstrators could be seen lying on top of each other while police held their handmade signs.

Expressing support for Palestine Action can carry a prison sentence of 14 years following the Home Office’s decision to proscribe the protest group.

Today’s protest comes a week after 29 Palestine Action supporters were arrested under the Terror Act, including an 83-year-old retired priest.

The group held signs reading the same message as Saturday’s protestors and were quickly swarmed by police officers.

Palestine Action protestors gathered in Parliament Square today. Picture: LBC

Scotland Yard said its stance remains that officers will act where criminal offences, including support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed.

The force added that this includes “chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos”.

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

Veteran protestors told LBC just last week that police forces would be powerless to stop people supporting Palestine Action, making the decision to proscribe the group effectively pointless.