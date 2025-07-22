Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

22 July 2025, 11:52

Despite it now being a criminal offence to support the organisation, at least 500 activists are preparing to stage a sit-in in London on August 9
Despite it now being a criminal offence to support the organisation, at least 500 activists are preparing to stage a sit-in in London on August 9

By Frankie Elliott

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters are preparing to be arrested during a mass demonstration later this summer, newly revealed planning documents show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Despite it now being a criminal offence to support the organisation, at least 500 activists are now preparing to stage a sit-in London on August 9 - for 60 minutes or "until arrest" - while holding signs which state: "I oppose Genocide. I support Palestine Action."

Their extensive plan is outlined in a 15-page document titled "Lift the ban, De-proscribe Palestine Action", which claims the protest will be so large it will be "impossible for the police to intervene".

If carried out, the protest would mark a significant escalation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the UK since the ban.

Dozens have already been arrested for expressing support for the group in recent weeks.

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.
The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members. Picture: Getty

According to the document, seen by the Mail, states: "[The protest on August 9] will be a conditional commitment action, which means it will only go ahead if 500 people have committed to taking action on the same day.

It continues: "The intention is for a mass action on a scale that makes it almost impossible for the police to intervene.

"Although there’s a substantial risk of arrest, and all taking part should be prepared for that, the indications from the past three Saturdays are that the stakes for action-takers are relatively low, in comparison to the worst-case scenarios.

"No-one has yet been charged with an offence, and no-one has been remanded."

The document also contains advice for supporters on what to do 'in case of arrest' and how to respond to police house raids.

Activists are encouraged to read a pre-prepared statement for potential police interviews and review the group's ‘Preparing For Prison’ guide, which includes advice about ordering vegan meals and how to receive books behind bars.

Dozens have already been arrested for expressing support for the group in recent weeks.
Dozens have already been arrested for expressing support for the group in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries - the group organising these protests - said: "It's disgraceful that a Labour Home Secretary imagines that with a stroke of her pen, she can abolish our ancient freedoms.

"Visitors to Parliament Square, watching the Met's finest haul away priests and teachers for holding simple cardboard signs, opposing genocide, are wondering whether they've been misdirected to Tiananmen Square.

"A number of police forces around the country, such as in Edinburgh, Chichester and Kendal, have exercised common sense to leave protestors be.

"Police chiefs embracing the Orwellian approach should think twice.

"Once the proscription order is ruled unlawful (and it is just a matter of time) they will be paying out substantial compensation for wrongful arrest and trespass to property."

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government "cannot allow a a proscribed group to overwhelm our justice system".

Lord Walney, a former government extremism adviser, added: "People shouldn’t be duped - this stunt will do nothing to help Palestine but it will land you with a criminal record that could ruin your life.

"The police are doing their job but now need to act quickly to show there are serious consequences for supporting a proscribed group."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "While we would not go into the details of our approach, the public can be reassured that we will have a detailed plan in place to respond to any eventuality.

"Our officers will continue to apply the law in relation to Palestine Action as we have done over the past three weekends.

"Anyone showing support for the group can expect to be arrested."

