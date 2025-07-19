55 arrested under terror act for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

A protester is carried away by police officers at a demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action
55 have been arrested after protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group. Picture: Getty

55 people protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group have been arrested in Westminster.

White placards appearing to show the message "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" were held in the air as police officers attended the demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square.

Some protesters were carried away by officers, while others were led away in handcuffs.

As he was carried away by police, one man said: "Freedom of speech is dead in this country, shame on the Metropolitan Police."

A small number of counter-protesters held up placards which said "there is no genocide but there are 50 hostages still captive".

MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to designate the group as a terrorist organisation - a move that had appeals dismissed and was later approved in the Lords.

The decision came after two Palestine Action activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two planes with red paint.

Protesters hold up hand-written signs that read 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action' during a demonstration calling for the ban to be lifted
Protesters hold up hand-written signs that read 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action' during a demonstration calling for the ban to be lifted. Picture: Getty

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

Veteran protestors told LBC just last week that police forces would be powerless to stop people supporting Palestine Action, making the decision to proscribe the group effectively pointless.

Palestine Action explains reason behind RAF base break-in

