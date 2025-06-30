Parcel delivery company Evri rolling out 10,000 UK lockers following popularity of 'away-from-home' delivery

30 June 2025, 05:29

Evri Parcel Service container hauled by Mark Thompson Transport Limited HGV travelling at speed on the M6 Motorway Southbound carriageway, Shap, U.K.
Evri Parcel Service container hauled by Mark Thompson Transport Limited HGV travelling at speed on the M6 Motorway Southbound carriageway, Shap, U.K. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Parcel delivery company Evri is rolling out 10,000 lockers across the UK as the popularity of away-from-home delivery booms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The “smart lockers” will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be used for both pick-up and drop-off, Evri said.

The £50 million investment will bring convenience and cost savings for customers, as well as environmental benefits, the company claims.

The so-called final mile of delivery, when a package is transported to a consumer’s doorstep, is often the most challenging, industry experts say.

The parcel giant says it has seen a 500% year-on-year increase in locker usage.

Evri hopes to have 2,000 lockers ready for Christmas 2025, with the rest rolled out before 2030.

Read more: Brits brace for 35C temperatures as 'heat dome' sees mercury soar across UK and Europe

Read more: UK to be first country to use AI healthcare system to prevent future scandals

Undated file photo of an Evri van and employee. Britain's competition watchdog has announced plans to investigate Evri's deal to merge with rival DHL's UK parcel arm.
Undated file photo of an Evri van and employee. Britain's competition watchdog has announced plans to investigate Evri's deal to merge with rival DHL's UK parcel arm. Picture: Alamy

They will be equipped with a label printer, drop box and parcel detection sensors.

The company also intends to continue the growth of its ParcelShop network of independent convenience stores.

Martijn de Lange, chief executive of Evri, said: “We are committed to offering greater delivery choices for the consumers, retail clients, and businesses that we serve.

“This major multimillion-pound investment will establish one of the UK’s largest pick-up and drop-off networks, as part of our mission to become the UK’s premier parcel delivery business.

“Our expanding network of locations is shaping the future of parcel delivery in the UK with smart technology and greater accessibility.”

Pick up, drop off and collect machine in Moorfields Liverpool UK
Pick up, drop off and collect machine in Moorfields Liverpool UK. Picture: Alamy

Yorkshire-based Evri recently announced a deal to merge with rival DHL’s UK ecommerce business, in a move which will see it also enter the UK business letter market for the first time, competing further with Royal Mail.

But the deal is being investigated by the UK competition watchdog as the tie-up promises to create one of the UK’s largest delivery firms.

In April, Polish parcel locker firm InPost struck a £100 million deal to buy UK rival Yodel, combining the home delivery and collection networks to form one of the largest logistics groups in Britain.

Royal Mail launched its own lockers at the end of last year as part of its expansion of parcel points.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met Police will not charge Kneecap over 'kill your MP' video as PM condemns ‘appalling hate speech’ at Glastonbury.

Met Police will not charge Kneecap over 'kill your MP' video as comments at Glastonbury investigated by force
(left to right) Rear Admiral Martin Connell, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Captain Darren Houston, Sir Simon Lister and John Howie at Roysth Dockyard in Fife, ahead of the departure of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for sea trials.

‘Russian readiness ringing alarm bells across Europe’, defence giant chief warns LBC

From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in the Wimbledon 2025 Championship

From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons taking part in Wimbledon's 2025 Championship
London, UK. 24th June, 2025. Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, Minister for Women and Equalities, MP Houghton and Sunderland South. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting.

Bridget Phillipson urges Britons to have more children amid ‘worrying’ birth rates

Sebastian died after attempting a social media challenge at home.

Boy, 12, dies from social media challenge as family warns of dangers

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, as artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be rolled out more widely across the NHS in a bid to diagnose diseases and treat patients faster.

UK to be first country to use AI healthcare system to prevent future scandals

World News

See more World News

A procession from Kootenai Health headed to Spokane after a few firefighters were killed Sunday, June 29, 2025, when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho

Two firefighters killed and several injured in 'heinous' ambush after sniper lights fire to lure emergency services

1 hour ago

Flames rise from forest area after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir, Turkiye on June 29, 2025.

Raging wildfires in Turkey causes airport shutdown as hundreds evacuated

9 hours ago

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran could produce enriched uranium in a 'matter of months', says UN nuclear watchdog chief

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News