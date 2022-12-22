Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat

The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett. . Picture: Google

By James Hockaday

A man has been arrested after a car was stolen from a driveway while a young child was still sat inside.

Police launched an urgent search at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, and deployed a helicopter in a bid to find the missing child.

The child was found unharmed nearly an hour later, still sat in the back of the orange Nissan X-Trail, which had been abandoned.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and suspected child abduction in the West Yorkshire town of Ossett.

Detective inspector Sarah Degnan previously said: ‘This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

‘We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the times stated above to come forward.’