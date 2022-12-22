Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat

22 December 2022, 18:03 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 18:08

The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett
The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett. . Picture: Google

By James Hockaday

A man has been arrested after a car was stolen from a driveway while a young child was still sat inside.

Police launched an urgent search at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, and deployed a helicopter in a bid to find the missing child.

The child was found unharmed nearly an hour later, still sat in the back of the orange Nissan X-Trail, which had been abandoned.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and suspected child abduction in the West Yorkshire town of Ossett.

Read more: 'Start travelling home for Christmas as soon as possible', Brits warned, with chaos on roads, railways and in airports

Detective inspector Sarah Degnan previously said: ‘This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

‘We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the times stated above to come forward.’

Latest News

See more Latest News

S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover
Russian wife who told soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women'

Russian who urged soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women' on international wanted list

Airports could shut in a worst case scenario during Border Force industrial action, a top official has suggested.

Border force strike action could cause UK airports to close

Doctor holding a Strep A culture

Five more children have died from Strep A bringing death toll in UK to 24

Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough.

Murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman discovered in Teeside flat

Emergency services responded to the fire only to find a weed factory

Cops find haul of cannabis in ex-police station after bungling drug dealers spark huge fire trying to nick electricity

World News

See more World News

Afghanistan Education

Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies

1 hour ago

Congress Zelensky Washington

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US

1 hour ago

Congress Zelensky Washington

Kremlin: Zelensky’s US visit clarifies Ukraine wants war

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

13 days ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

1 month ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit