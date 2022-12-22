Lewis Goodall 7pm - 10pm
Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat
22 December 2022, 18:03 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 18:08
A man has been arrested after a car was stolen from a driveway while a young child was still sat inside.
Police launched an urgent search at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, and deployed a helicopter in a bid to find the missing child.
The child was found unharmed nearly an hour later, still sat in the back of the orange Nissan X-Trail, which had been abandoned.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and suspected child abduction in the West Yorkshire town of Ossett.
Read more: 'Start travelling home for Christmas as soon as possible', Brits warned, with chaos on roads, railways and in airports
Detective inspector Sarah Degnan previously said: ‘This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.
‘We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the times stated above to come forward.’