Park rangers hunt for 20 feral pigs in Scottish Highlands following 'illegal release'

11 February 2025, 13:40

Park rangers are attempting to capture an estimated 20 feral pigs
Park rangers are attempting to capture an estimated 20 feral pigs. Picture: Getty Images

By Will Conroy

Park rangers are attempting to capture an estimated 20 feral pigs that have been spotted in the Scottish Highlands following a suspected illegal release.

The animals have been seen in woodlands near Kingussie in the Cairngorms National Park, about five miles from where four lynx were illegally dumped last month.

The park’s authority said the pigs were seen near the Uath Lochans area, which is near the small community of Insh, on Monday.

It said staff are attempting to trap the wild boar and working "to ascertain the full facts" on how they ended up there.

"The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release," it said.

"The Park Authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms."

The park’s authority said the pigs were seen near the Uath Lochans area in the Cairngorms National Park
The park’s authority said the pigs were seen near the Uath Lochans area in the Cairngorms National Park. Picture: Alamy

The suspected illegal dumping of pigs has also been condemned by the Cairngorms crofters and farmers group.

It is "extremely concerned" the pigs "could pose a significant disease risk to livestock, wildlife, and even humans".

"Diseases such as bovine tuberculosis (bTB), foot-and-mouth disease, and leptospirosis could have devastating consequences for Scotland's farming community," it said in a post on Facebook.

It said the pigs could cause "serious problems" including destroying pastures, crops, hay fields and fences.

While "wild boar and feral pigs are not usually aggressive, they can be dangerous in certain situations", the group added.

"Our members are deeply concerned and utterly condemn these unlawful releases.”

Wild boar were once native to Scotland but became extinct in the thirteenth century due
Wild boar were once native to Scotland but became extinct in the thirteenth century due. Picture: Alamy

Wild boar were once native to Scotland but became extinct in the thirteenth century due to overhunting and habitat loss, according to the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

They have occasionally reappeared after escapes and deliberate releases.

It comes following the illegal release of four lynx in the same national park last month. The big cats were captured successfully but one died shortly afterwards.

The three surviving wildcats were taken to Edinburgh Zoo for a period of quarantine.

