'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim

People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Thousands of people across England have been wrongly fined by private parking companies, campaigners are claiming.

Campaigner Lynda Eagan has been researching the issue for around a decade after receiving a penalty charge notice (PCN) she felt was "undeserved".

She assists drivers who join a Facebook group named Private Parking Tickets - Help and Advice, which has 47,000 members.

Asked how many people in the UK she believes have been sent tickets because of faulty machines, she replied: "Literally thousands."

She said: "We've got unfair PCNs issued to people simply because the machine didn't work properly. It's a totally filthy business. It's just wrong."

Many drivers believe they have been wrongly fined. Picture: Alamy

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the issue as "a problem that needs to be tackled", while the RAC called for a Government-backed code of conduct to be reintroduced.

Many car parks require users to input their vehicle registration when purchasing a ticket from a machine.

This is supposed to prevent them being sent a PCN when their vehicle is detected by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

But there are numerous cases of drivers who insist they entered their registration correctly but still received a PCN. Each had initial appeals rejected, despite submitting a photograph of their ticket, which shows an incorrect registration was printed.

Matt Chambers, a 35-year-old business owner, received a £100 PCN from Excel Parking after using a car park in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in February.

He said: "They say I only registered the letter B for my number plate.

"That's not right. I'm adamant I put the whole number plate in because I've used that car park several times before, and it's the exact same process every time. I know how to use the machine."

Elevated view of the central car park in the provincial English town of Warminster in Wiltshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

He said he is continuing to challenge the PCN but "sometimes it feels easier to pay just to make them go away" even though "I've done nothing wrong".

Retired chef Lee Rogers, 67, suffered a similar problem.

He received a PCN from Euro Car Parks after using a car park in Rye, East Sussex, in August last year, and later realised the ticket he bought only had one digit of his registration printed on it.

He said: "I did not stand there and key in just the first digit. Hundreds of others have had the same problem."

He said he told Euro Car Parks he would "very much like to go to court" over the issue as "they know I've paid". His partner is feeling "trepidation that someone might come knocking at the door", he added.

Mary Hawken, 79, was sent a PCN after using a car park in Praa Sands, Cornwall, in July 2024.

She said: "I noticed that the WK didn't print (on my ticket) but I thought, I've got a receipt anyway, and the rest of the registration is on it, so that's fine.

"A week later I had a PCN. I thought, I'm not paying it, you can take me to court. I religiously pay for car parks. I'm not going to be bullied into this."

The amount being demanded reached £170, until the case was dropped four days after she contacted her MP, Andrew George, who intervened on her behalf.

There is also evidence of similar situations involving car parks in Leicestershire, Somerset and West Yorkshire.

Campaigner Ms Eagan said most machine faults involve "sticky keys" - when the buttons pressed are not correctly recorded - or devices which "encourage you to pay" before the full registration has been entered.

The latter machines are "set up to trap people", she claimed, as they accept payment even if only the first letter of a registration is entered.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "Sadly, it's abundantly clear from the multitude of examples that some parking companies are wrongly demanding 'fines' from drivers who have legitimately paid to park.

"Whether it's a faulty payment machine that records the wrong vehicle registration or an innocent mistake keying in their number plate, these people shouldn't have to pay the £100 parking charge notices they are sent.

"Many cases seem completely unjustified and should be thrown out at appeal, but sadly they so often aren't.

"We desperately need the Government to introduce the Private Parking Code of Practice to bring much-needed scrutiny to the sector."

A Bill to enable the introduction of a Government-backed code for private parking companies received royal assent under the Conservative government in March 2019.

The code was withdrawn in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

It included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system and banning the use of aggressive language on PCNs.

High street parking meter in Eastleigh, UK. Picture: Alamy

Ms Alexander called for private parking companies to make a "dramatic improvement" in the way they deal with the public.

She urged them to do "simple things" such as having "machines and equipment that work", and being contactable rather than providing "addresses that no-one answers letters from".

Ms Alexander went on: "Government is working on a code of practice because we recognise that we need to drive up standards in the private parking industry.

"People's experience is not good enough at the moment.

"I'm working with colleagues in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government on this, and I do accept that this is a problem that needs to be tackled."

Analysis of Government data by PA and motoring research charity the RAC Foundation in November last year found an average of more than 41,000 PCNs were being sent to drivers in Britain by private companies every day.

A spokesperson for trade body the British Parking Association declined to respond to the claims of faulty machines, but said someone who receives a parking charge they believe was issued in error should first contact the parking operator and provide "all the information that would be relevant for an appeal".

Excel Parking did not provide a response, while Euro Car Parks did not respond to requests for a comment.