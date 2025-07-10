Part of iconic Sycamore Gap tree which was felled almost two years ago to be part of permanent display

A piece of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree is to go on permanent display. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A piece of the Sycamore Gap - a world-famous tree which was felled nearly two years ago - is to be part of a permanent display.

The tree was chopped down in September 2023 and many were left aghast by the incident.

However, lovers of the iconic sycamore have the chance to see and touch part of its trunk, which is at a Northumberland visitor centre close to where the tree stood.

The piece of tree, which is more than 6ft long, will be part of a permanent exhibition at the Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland from Thursday.

Artist Charlie Whinney, who creates abstract sculptures which often feature steam-bent wood, has prepared the trunk for the metal work that will keep it upright.

The Sycamore Gap has been heavily photographed. Picture: Alamy

The carving and drilling into the base will be the only modification he is making to the sycamore itself.

The wood cuts smoothly and is "really nice to work with," he told the BBC.

He added he is "blown away by how huggable it is".

"The actual design came from what people said.

"They wanted to be able to sit down, so we made some benches, and also pretty much 100% of the people we spoke to said they want to be able to access the tree and touch it."

A public consultation was held to work out what to do with the tree, and included workshops with children and any written contributions people wanted to make.

Three benches with canopies formed from curved wooden stems and leaves now surround the trunk; the seats are inscribed with words taken from people's submissions.

Many were outraged when the Sycamore Gap was felled. Picture: Getty

The Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA) commissioned Charlie and the Creative Communities art collective - a community interest company which creates sustainable art projects - to find a memorable way to commemorate the beloved tree.

"It was very important at the beginning when we received the commission to kind of represent people that loved the tree, or knew the tree in life," Nick Greenall, of the collective, said.

"It shows by its absence how much it meant to people."

Tony Gates, the chief executive of the NNPA, added being able to celebrate the Sycamore Gap through the installation gives him a "ray of hope for the future".

"This is a time to look forward and a time for us to repledge to do positive things for nature," he added.