Parts of UK to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu next week as first day of spring looms

16 March 2025, 20:54

People sit on deckchairs on brown-coloured dry grass, in the sunshine in Hyde Park in central London
People sit on deckchairs on brown-coloured dry grass, in the sunshine in Hyde Park in central London. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu on Thursday for the first official day of spring.

Thursday marks the spring equinox and temperatures could reach 19C in the south of England.

This is expected to be hotter than Ibiza, which is forecast to have highs of 17C on Thursday, and Corfu with forecasted highs of 16C.

This is eight degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

"We're expecting quite a lot of dry weather, increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days," Ms Mitchell said.

"By Wednesday, we're looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C."

But while next week is promising warmer temperatures, the start of the week will still feel chilly with some overnight frost, the forecaster said.

"So the temperatures we have got currently are around average, which is about 10C. But we've also got quite a chilly wind at the moment, so it's making it feel even colder.

Late afternoon sunshine Portland Bill lighthouse on the Dorset Jurassic Coast.
Late afternoon sunshine Portland Bill lighthouse on the Dorset Jurassic Coast. Picture: Alamy

"But by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be about eight degrees above average in some places.

"The spring equinox will coincide with some nice warm weather, definitely feeling spring-like."

This is due to a large area of high pressure, which tends to bring dry and sunny weather.

The warmest air will be across southern parts of the UK, Ms Mitchell said.

"Parts of the South East, across the Midlands will be the warmest spots on Wednesday and then on Thursday that warmth travels a bit further north so it's going to feel pretty warm across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the whole of England and Wales.

"There's really just northern Scotland that will keep hold of the colder weather though the middle of the week."

